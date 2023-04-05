Is Taylor Swift About To Drop Her Four Remaining Re-Recorded Albums At The Same Time? The Swifties Of TikTok Seem To Think So

Will Taylor Swift actually “drop everything now?” Will “Sparks Fly?” It’s actually starting to look like she might, as the Swifties of TikTok have uncovered hints that have led to theories about the pop star potentially dropping her four remaining re-recorded albums, Speak Now, Taylor Swift, 1989 and Reputation (Taylor’s Versions) all at the same time.

Ever since Swift dropped her Easter egg-filled “Bejeweled” music video , fans have been convinced that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) would be the artist’s next re-released album . That theory grew stronger with the release of the “Lavender Haze” music video . It continued to seem true as the singer embarked on her Eras Tour, and wore T-shirts while singing “22” that have strategically highlighted letters that fans thought would eventually spell out: “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” However, a counter theory is that the letters are actually spelling out “drop everything now.” And this theory gained a lot of traction after a cryptic Taylor Nation Instagram post, an IG story from Taylor, a seemingly random color and a whole lot of detective work, leaving fans convinced that Swift is about to drop all four remaining re-recorded albums.

What really shoved Swifties down this rabbit hole was a post from Taylor Nation on Instagram . The post shows the singer, looking fabulous, during the Eras concert. However, it’s the caption we need to pay attention to. It says:

shimmering beautiful. bejeweled. I like shiny things. she shines so bright. We couldn’t choose just one so here’s all four. Can we hear a little commotion for this #TSTheErasTour outfit? 😩

Many a TikTokers picked up on the caption, noting the use of four phrases, and how they “couldn’t choose just one so here’s all four.” nickpalmai1 took to TikTok , to dissect the caption, hypothesizing that all four albums could come out this month. Meanwhile, thethriftyswiftie pointed out that the four quotes are about shining, and pointed to an IG story Taylor Swift posted where she used four t’s at the end of the post when she wrote "thatttt." While all this might just be a coincidence if we’ve learned anything, it’s that Swift does not deal in coincidences, she’s incredibly intentional. So, honestly, I wouldn’t be shocked if all four albums really are coming.

On top of this IG post, niceboy ed, an artist Swift lowkey promoted while announcing Midnights, made his first comeback to social media, posting a purple/blue color.

(Image credit: niceboy ed Instagram)

Swifties quickly realized the emerging artist also sent out emails with polaroids on them that lead to a website of undeveloped photos, and they made the connection that this could equate to 1989 . However, other fans decided to do some creative color mixing, and they realized that if you mix the tour's poster colors for Swift’s eras : 1989, Speak Now, Reputation and Debut you get this exact mischievous blue-purple, as jessicalynnslocum posted :

Admittedly when we get to the color mixing I start to question the legitimacy, and I think we may be overthinking this. However, I have to admit this is a pretty wild coincidence. No matter what, just like the surprise songs , I know I’ll be tracking this theory like a hawk, because it would be truly unprecedented and legendary for her to drop her four remaining albums at one time.