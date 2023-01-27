Following Taylor Swift Releasing The ‘Lavender Haze’ Video, A Popular Fan Theory Suggests Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Is Coming Soon

Taylor Swift does nothing by accident, and her loyal fanbase is always ready and more than willing to pick apart every second of anything the pop queen provides in search of hidden messages. Swifties were already speculating that the Easter eggs in the video for “Bejeweled” pointed toward Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) being the artist’s next highly anticipated re-release. Plus, now after she dropped the music video for “Lavender Haze,” fans are pointing out even more evidence that they say supports that theory.

“Lavender Haze” is the latest music video to drop from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album ahead of her Eras Tour (whose Ticketmaster fiasco was one of the biggest pop culture moments of 2022 ). Swifties were, of course, quick to acknowledge a few images and moments from the video that they say point to the upcoming release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). First, check the video out for the Mad Men-inspired song yourself to get a point of reference:

Were you able to pick up what Taylor was putting down?

Many fans are convinced that the use of koi throughout the “Lavender Haze” video is a reference to the guitar she played on her Speak Now Tour in 2011, with one Twitter user shouting out to Swiftie “truthers”:

THE FISH GUYS I REPEAT THE FISH SPEAK NOW TV THRUTHERS WE MOVED pic.twitter.com/tPs6KTCQ3pJanuary 27, 2023 See more

The use of the color purple, which is the color of the dress Swift wore on tour, plus the koi fish guitar, and the fish swimming around in the video, seem to point to be more than just a coincidence. While fans seem to be in agreement over the meaning of the koi, there’s another moment that seems like it's hinting at something, but what?

Just before Taylor Swift pulls back the TV “curtain” to reveal the koi, she’s watching a weather forecast, where a map shows several numbers pointing to areas on a map. Most of the numbers are in yellow circles, so some fans like this one thought the red arrow with "60" had to mean something, noting that 60 days from the video's release is March 28 … a possible release date for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)? One fan's theory:

Hear me out. There’s a 60 in Lavender Haze music video. Add 60 and you get March 28. March 28 = 3+2+8 = 13 = Speak Now TV. Bookmark this.January 27, 2023 See more

Also notable is Taylor Swift’s favorite number, 13, over Nashville, Tennessee, but fans couldn’t deduce if there was an additional meaning to that Easter egg. In addition to the fish and the numbers, there also seemed to be a fashion-related reference to the Speak Now album, as a part of the video showed T-Swift wrapped in a lavender haze that fans on Twitter thought resembled her flowy purple look from the album cover:

speak now tv cover? pic.twitter.com/t4IHrle90xJanuary 27, 2023 See more

Others posited that the scene toward the end of the “Lavender Haze” video that showed Taylor Swift knocking down the walls of the house to reveal a celestial world of fish was the artist’s way of signifying the end of Swift's era for Midnights to introduce the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Era.

she pushes down the walls of the midnights era to the koi fish space to signify that we are now entering the speak now tv era #fact #truth pic.twitter.com/av0HIRBx3XJanuary 27, 2023 See more

I’ve got to admit, the Swifties have made some good points, and I’m fully convinced that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be the next re-release, and likely soon, especially since this video comes on the heels of additional hints offered in the “Bejeweled” video. In the elevator sequence of that video, the color of the buttons seemed to reference Speak Now, as well as the instrumental version of “Enchanted” at the beginning. Taylor Swift is also shown wearing hair clips bearing an “S” and an “N.”