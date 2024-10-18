Now That Isaac's Mystery Has Been Solved On Ghosts, I Need Them To Focus On A Specific Character's Major Issue

Spoilers for Ghosts’ Season 4 premiere are ahead. If you aren’t looking to get spooked by said spoilers, you can stream new episodes of the CBS sitcom the day after they air with a Paramount+ subscription .

In the lead-up to Ghosts' premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , I was pondering two plot points: Isaac’s disappearance into the dirt and the mysterious seemingly disappearing side-effect of Pete’s ghost power . Well, the mystery of Brandon Scott Jones’ character’s kidnapping was quickly solved, as promised. So, now it’s time to shift our focus over to the question: Why on Earth do Pete’s body parts disappear sometimes?

(Image credit: Philippe Bosse/CBS)

Isaac’s Mystery Was Quickly Solved

Of the two timely matters at hand going into Ghosts Season 4, Isaac’s mystery is 100% a more urgent case. At the end of Season 3, after breaking up with Nigel, he was taken by Patience, a ghost he and the other spirits abandoned in the dirt hundreds of years ago.

Mary Holland joined the cast as Paitence in the newest episode of the CBS sitcom, and she hilariously tormented the soldier and eventually Sas too until the other ghosts showed up to save them. In the end, all the spirits made it home, Isaac apologized for abandoning Patience, and he took her back to the manor with them.

So, now Isaac is all good to go and back in the house, Patience is there too, and I’m left here thinking probably too much about the consequences of another one of the show’s mysteries.

(Image credit: Philippe Bosse/CBS)

Now We Need To Focus On Pete’s Ghost Power And Its Problems

OK, so, Pete’s disappearing body parts weren’t even mentioned in this episode, and I was so thrown by it. On top of that, he also spent the majority of the runtime gloating about the fact that he can leave the property while the other ghosts can’t.

Seeing Richie Moriarty's character use his power so freely was fun, don’t get me wrong. However, I remember the fact that he came back to the manor from his trip with missing body parts all too well.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Was he being slowly sucked off since he was finding peace after seeing his family? Does his ghost power glitch when he’s away from the house for too long? Why do certain body parts disappear first? All of these are questions that need answers to sooner rather than later.

Like Isaac’s disappearance, this problem impacts everyone, because they all want to help their friend. It also puts a damper on Pete’s ghost power and could cause major problems down the line. So, yeah, I want them to figure it out just as fast as they found the soldier who was stuck in the dirt.

Of course, there are other mysteries to solve this season too. For example, we know Jay will be able to see the ghosts at some point, and I’d like to know why. Plus, it’s possible we might learn how Sas died . However, those are not the priority, Pete is, and I need to know more about his ghost power STAT!

To see if we do in fact learn more about Pete’s powers and disappearing body parts in Season 4 of Ghosts, you can watch new episodes every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS or stream them the next day on Paramount+.