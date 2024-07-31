Jay Will Finally Be Able To See Ghosts In Season 4, And I Have Theories About How It Could Happen

It’s finally happening! After three whole seasons, Jay will finally be able to see the ghosts during Season 4 of Ghosts . The ongoing gag about Utkarsh Ambudkar’s character not being able to interact directly with the spirits for the last three installments has been fun. However, this new development is thrilling, and it’s got me thinking about theories regarding how Jay will end up being able to see the ghosts of his and Sam’s manor.

Utkarsh Ambudkar Opens Up About Jay Finally Being Able To See Ghosts

While chatting about the upcoming season on the 2024 TV schedule and the big reveals that came during their San Diego Comic-Con panel – which included the casting Patience – Utkarsh Ambudkar opened up about Jay’s big development. He told TVLine :

We are very excited to find out why and how Jay can see ghosts. We’ll find out sometime during Season 4. None of us know how yet, but I cannot wait to be able to make eye contact with my co-workers.

The ongoing gag since day one has been that Sam can see the spirits and Jay can’t. While that’s never not funny, there’s only so much they can do. So, it’ll be refreshing to see this big change. Ambudkar spoke further about his character’s massive development, and he continued to joke about being able to make eye contact with his co-workers now, saying:

We’re so used to not looking at each other. It’s just not happening, but it will start, I promise you.

As someone who has been very invested in the idea that one day Jay will be able to see ghosts, I’m ecstatic about this update. So, it’s got me cooking up some theories about how he’ll be able to see them.

My Theories About How Jay Will Be Able To See The Ghosts

So, as far as we know, there’s only one thing that could happen that makes it so humans can see ghosts. In Season 1, we saw Sam almost die, and when she came back to the living, she could see the spirits in her manor. Obviously, that’s a major theory we’re about to get into when it comes to how Jay will be able to see them. However, I don’t think it’s the only possibility, so let’s talk it out.

He Could Almost Die Like Sam

As mentioned, Jay could almost die in Season 4, and that could lead to him being able to see the ghosts.

We’ve seen other characters intentionally try to do that, and it hasn’t worked. So, I don’t think Ambudkar's human will intentionally try to almost die so he can see them. I 100% believe that if it happens this way it will be an accident.

Maybe, he’ll fall off a ladder while working on his restaurant. Maybe, he’ll accidentally electrocute himself while fixing the manor. It’s possible that he could just get into some sort of freak accident. All of these would lead to him seeing the ghosts, and I don’t think we should rule it out as a route the show will go down.

They’ll Figure Out How To Use Sas’ Ghost Power To Help Jay See All Of Them

Let us not forget, while Jay can’t communicate with the ghosts easily, there is one spirit he has spoken with directly. Sas’ ghost power allows him to enter dreams , and through that, we saw him talk with Jay during Season 3.

The power was only used in one episode, and I have to imagine that we’ll be seeing more of it in Season 4, especially after learning that we might find out how Sas died in the upcoming episodes.

I could totally see these two stories colliding because these characters already have an established connection. Maybe Sas can bring other ghosts into dreams, and that will be how Jay communicates with everyone. It’s also possible that this power could somehow manifest itself outside of dreams.

I’m not quite sure how they’d do it exactly, however, I can’t shake the notion that Sas’ ghost power might have something to do with how Jay is able to see all the spirits in the upcoming season.

Truly, there are so many ways this could happen considering all the widely creative decisions they’ve made on Ghosts. So, while my theories could be correct, I’m also 100% expecting them to come up with an event that I could have never seen coming that makes it so Jay can finally make eye contact with the spirits.