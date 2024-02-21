Isabela Merced Just Teased The Last Of Us ‘Chemistry’ With Bella Ramsay, And I'm Even More Pumped For Season 2 Now

HBO’s live-action adaptation of the hit video game The Last Of Us became a cultural phenomenon when it debuted in January 2023. So much so that I, a horror-adverse person, decided to give the show a try and immediately fell in love with the post-apocalyptic world and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s phenomenal performances. It was such a hit, that the network renewed TLoU for a second season before the first had even finished airing. New faces are being added to the cast, including Isabela Merced, who teased her chemistry with co-star Bella Ramsey. And now, I'm even more pumped for what lies ahead!

The rising actress and video game fan is set to star as Dina, Ellie’s partner who plays a pivotal role in Ellie’s arc in Season 2 — well, at least, if the show doesn’t change too much from the video game. During the red carpet premiere of Madame Web, Isabela Merced stopped to chat with ET and was asked about how filming is going on the hit HBO drama. The actress shared her enthusiasm for joining the project, saying:

I'm beyond, I already did one day of shooting, it was technically day 0, but the chemistry that Bella and I have is so so palpable and it's really nice to be able to work with someone like that.

While production might still be in the early stages of Season 2 of The Last of Us, it’s definitely reassuring to hear the Sweet Girl actress have such high praise for her relationship with Bella Ramsey. Both of them are incredibly talented actors on their own, and I'd imagine that together, they'll be truly electric. This is truly another reason why we should be excited for what's to come.

The young actress is definitely stepping into a major production that's filled with massive stars who've already proven to have great chemistry with her co-star. Not to mention she has to follow the epic and heartbreaking romance that Ellie has with Riley (Storm Reid). But it sounds like Isabela Merced is up to the challenge.

And she’s not the only new face joining the wildly successful show. Kaitlyn Dever was recently cast as Abby -- Season 2’s villain who is certainly going to bring new tension and stakes to the already highly stressful series. Beef star Young Mazino will also be entering the post-apocalyptic world in the role of Jesse.

More on Isabela Merced (Image credit: Sony / Marvel) Madame Web’s Isabela Merced Uses An Unexpected Word To Describe Her Upcoming Debut In Sony’s Spider-Verse

With all this new talent, Season 2 is sure to be as dramatic with plenty of crazy moments just like the premiere season. There’s no doubt that the series will continue to push boundaries and continue to represent groundbreaking LGBTQ+ stories like Bill and Frank's, especially with the introduction of Dina.

The stakes are going to be much higher this season, and the story is expected to make some interesting changes from the video games. This information comes straight from creator Craig Mazin, who has spoke to Deadline about how he plans to split the events of the second video game installment into several seasons. This is good news for fans and also has many wondering if Pedro Pascal’s character, Joel, will be saved from his tragic fate when the new season eventually releases.

Unfortunately, production on The Last Of Us Season 2 has only just begun, so it’s going to be some time before we bear witness to Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey’s chemistry. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first season with a Max subscription. And you can also see Merced in Madame Web, which is one of the first big superhero films on the 2024 movie release schedule.