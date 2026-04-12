‘It Was Pretty Bad’: Brooks Nader’s Ex Gleb Savchenko Shared Explicit Claims About Why Their Relationship Fizzled Out

Dancing with the Stars has been known to feature its fair share of romances and showmances, but we don’t always get as much tea as we have from Season 33 couple Brooks Nader and her former pro partner Gleb Savchenko. After Nader accused the dancer of cheating on her, he shared some pretty explicit claims of his own about why the relationship didn’t last.

Things moved quickly for Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko on Dancing with the Stars, with Nader admitting they started sleeping together on “day one.” The relationship ended dramatically less than a year later after the model/influencer accused the dancer of cheating, but Savchenko had his own version of events when it came to the relationship’s downfall. On the YouTube show Unwell Winter Games, he opened up to Dakota Mortensen about Nader, saying:

When I dated her, it was pretty bad. Probably the worst sex of my life.

Gleb Savchenko and the baby daddy of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul were commiserating over their failed relationships and “bad guy” reputations when the DWTS pro accused Brooks Nader of chipping his tooth during one of their trysts. He said:

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She was so fucked up. She wanted to make out with me, and I was like, ‘That’s not my vibe.’ She choked me, pushed me against the wall, chipped my tooth. … If you have a good dentist, you should date Brooks Nader.

The couple dated for about seven months, meeting in September 2024 after being paired on DWTS Season 33. They broke up briefly after their elimination in October but confirmed they were back together just weeks later.

The relationship ended for good in April 2025, when the premiere of Brooks Nader’s reality show, Love Thy Nader, showed her going through Gleb Savchenko’s phone and apparently finding proof that he’d cheated. The dancer has refuted those claims from the beginning, explaining on Winter Games:

The whole thing was so set up by her, a total lie. She just wanted for her show. She didn’t even talk to me. She wanted to accuse me in front of everybody, like get the clout and everything and be in the press. And then she goes, like, ‘Baby I love you. Let’s sit down and talk about what [happened],’ like a week later.

During the two-episode premiere of Love Thy Nader, Brooks and her three sisters decided to go through the DWTS pro’s phone after he accidentally left it in New York City. She claimed she found “like, a million girls,” including a contact who appeared to have had a threesome with her boyfriend in Joshua Tree not long before.

Whatever the reason for the fizzled relationship, the two have since gone their separate ways. Gleb Savchenko didn’t return to Dancing with the Stars for Season 34 but can be found on Unwell Winter Games on YouTube. Brooks Nader, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model, has taken her red swimsuit to the next level as one of the stars of the upcoming Baywatch reboot. Keep your eye on the 2026 TV schedule for a premiere date.