‘It Was Pretty Bad’: Brooks Nader’s Ex Gleb Savchenko Shared Explicit Claims About Why Their Relationship Fizzled Out
The drama continues!
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Dancing with the Stars has been known to feature its fair share of romances and showmances, but we don’t always get as much tea as we have from Season 33 couple Brooks Nader and her former pro partner Gleb Savchenko. After Nader accused the dancer of cheating on her, he shared some pretty explicit claims of his own about why the relationship didn’t last.
Things moved quickly for Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko on Dancing with the Stars, with Nader admitting they started sleeping together on “day one.” The relationship ended dramatically less than a year later after the model/influencer accused the dancer of cheating, but Savchenko had his own version of events when it came to the relationship’s downfall. On the YouTube show Unwell Winter Games, he opened up to Dakota Mortensen about Nader, saying:
Gleb Savchenko and the baby daddy of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul were commiserating over their failed relationships and “bad guy” reputations when the DWTS pro accused Brooks Nader of chipping his tooth during one of their trysts. He said:Article continues below
The couple dated for about seven months, meeting in September 2024 after being paired on DWTS Season 33. They broke up briefly after their elimination in October but confirmed they were back together just weeks later.
The relationship ended for good in April 2025, when the premiere of Brooks Nader’s reality show, Love Thy Nader, showed her going through Gleb Savchenko’s phone and apparently finding proof that he’d cheated. The dancer has refuted those claims from the beginning, explaining on Winter Games:
During the two-episode premiere of Love Thy Nader, Brooks and her three sisters decided to go through the DWTS pro’s phone after he accidentally left it in New York City. She claimed she found “like, a million girls,” including a contact who appeared to have had a threesome with her boyfriend in Joshua Tree not long before.
Whatever the reason for the fizzled relationship, the two have since gone their separate ways. Gleb Savchenko didn’t return to Dancing with the Stars for Season 34 but can be found on Unwell Winter Games on YouTube. Brooks Nader, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model, has taken her red swimsuit to the next level as one of the stars of the upcoming Baywatch reboot. Keep your eye on the 2026 TV schedule for a premiere date.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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