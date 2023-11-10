Of Course It's So Fetch The Strike Ended Just In Time For Lacey Chabert To Promote Her Hallmark Christmas Movie

The end of the SAG-AFTRA strike means that actors can finally get back to work on projects, which is so fetch! It also means that they can promote them too. And Lacey Chabert is not wasting a single minute on this front, because it just so happens that the strike ended at the beginning of the Christmas movie season.

It was announced over the summer that Chabert would be reuniting with her Party of Five co-star Scott Wolf for A Merry Scottish Christmas as part of Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas lineup. Now that the strike is over, the Mean Girls star is finally able to promote the film, and just in time, too. A Merry Scottish Christmas is premiering on November 18, so she didn’t waste any time when she took to Instagram:

Wolf and Chabert played brother and sister on Fox’s Party of Five in the ‘90s, and it seems like the two have remained close since then. They are once again playing brother and sister for A Merry Scottish Christmas, although they're estranged this time around. As the duo heads to Scotland to spend Christmas with their mother, a “big family secret is revealed,” according to the official synopsis. Whether the secret is good or bad is unknown, but it is a Hallmark Christmas movie. At some point, there will definitely be a holiday miracle, and Wolf and Chabert’s characters are likely going to reconnect and become a true brother and sister duo once again.

A Merry Scottish Christmas isn’t the only new festive film that Lacey Chabert has coming out. The actress also has the sequel to last year’s Haul Out the Holly, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, which picks up after the events of the first movie. Coincidentally, the film will be premiering the week after A Merry Scottish Christmas on November 25. So not only will the actress have a double-header on Countdown to Christmas, they will be airing back-to-back weeks.

Even though some stars left Hallmark for rival network GAF, Lacey Chabert was not one of them, and she doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. She is continuing her reign on the Christmas network with many more holiday movies to come. Chabert even shared a Christmas PSA to remind her followers just how far away the holiday is.

The festive season is upon us, and so is the Christmas movie season. Lacey Chabert is coming in hot with two new Hallmark movies this month, so fans will want to tune in for both A Merry Scottish Christmas and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up on November 18 and November 25, respectively. There are also many upcoming Hallmark movies for the holidays to watch, so be sure to check those out as well.