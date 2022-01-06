Jana Duggar Avoids Court As Her Child Endangerment Citation Reaches Conclusion
One Duggar legal case has fully wrapped.
A lot of legal stuff has been going on with the Duggar clan lately. Josh Duggar spent his Christmas in a detention facility as he waits for sentencing related to his child pornography conviction. The Duggar sisters’ lawsuit related to the release of the molestation report continues to work its way through the court system in Arkansas. This week, however, one Duggar saga wrapped on a more final note, as Jana Duggar’s child endangerment charges were adjudicated.
The Counting On star had been facing a minor charge stemming from an incident late last year that led her to a citation for “Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.” Jana Duggar had initially pled not guilty, and was originally expected to go to court over the citation this month. Instead, records obtained by TMZ indicate she ultimately changed her tune, pled guilty and avoided a court date.
Reportedly, she entered her plea on December 15 and paid $880 fines after the incident, which had initially occurred during the fall. A chunk of that money allegedly went to a Child Victim Crime Fee. The scheduled court appearance on January 10 was cancelled, as well.
When news initially broke, it was unclear what all had happened during the September incident in which Jana Duggar had been charged with a misdemeanor. Her cousin Amy Duggar King alluded to the incident in a post that mentioned "falling asleep" (which she later deleted), and the Duggar sister herself then came out to address what had happened given the speculation online.
In her version of events, she said she had been babysitting when one of the children she had been looking after wandered off. That child was found in the street and the police got involved. Or as she put it:
While news broke about how her case had panned out yesterday, Jana Duggar seemingly had a pretty good day. It just so happened to be “Buy a New Plant Day,” which is always going to be a good day for a noted plant lover.
She hasn’t addressed the incident following her initial comments, but it seems this is one Duggar saga the fans can close the books on. As for the other legal stuff, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.
