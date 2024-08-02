Jason Kelce Wore His Olympic Beret For His ESPN NFL Countdown Debut, And Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts

Jason Kelce may have retired from the NFL earlier this year, but he definitely hasn't stepped away from sports. Days before his debut on ESPN in the 2024 TV schedule as an on-screen analyst, Kelce and wife Kylie were supporting Team USA in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. He also embraced the country by sporting a beret throughout his time in Paris, for a sartorial situation that was both endearing and hilarious. As it turns out, he wasn't ready to take off the beret even as he returned to the U.S. for NFL Countdown, and fans had some strong reactions to him starting his new ESPN gig while sporting the headwear.

The beret – decorated with pins that he seemingly accumulated like Taylor Swift friendship bracelets after showing support for the U.S. women's rugby team and others in Paris – may not have entirely matched the suit he sported for his first installment of NFL Countdown, but he certainly wasn't wearing the shorts and sandals that led to the running joke about his jeans and khakis! Take a look at him taking his seat at the ESPN table below:

Jason Kelce joins NFL Countdown rocking a souvenir from the Paris Games 😅 pic.twitter.com/5gs5gnNpWYAugust 1, 2024

Honestly, I just enjoyed seeing him unashamedly starting his new job while wearing his beret from the Olympics so much that I didn't really need to hear an explanation. Telling his coworkers that he was "still on Paris time" is valid, but he doesn't need an excuse, if you ask me. While I'm not sure if it'll go down as unforgettable as him reciting Salt-N-Pepa for Jeopardy, he wasted no time in adding some extra fun to the NFL Countdown table. I am also certainly not the only one who got a kick out of the beret coming with Kelce after Paris, as others weighed in as well on X (formerly known as Twitter):

@ sarahhmccrory : "Jason Kelce is wearing a beret with Olympic pins on it"

: "Jason Kelce is wearing a beret with Olympic pins on it" @ whoistayvis : "I was not expecting to turn on ESPN and see Jason Kelce in a beret his first night on the job"

: "I was not expecting to turn on ESPN and see Jason Kelce in a beret his first night on the job" @ MKSongbird : "the merge is complete and the beret and jason kelce have become one."

: "the merge is complete and the beret and jason kelce have become one." @ maurafenske : "The question is why *wouldn’t* Jason Kelce wear his Olympic-worn beret on his first-ever ESPN broadcast"

: "The question is why *wouldn’t* Jason Kelce wear his Olympic-worn beret on his first-ever ESPN broadcast" @ THATJoshKail : "It’s not a surprise, but Jason Kelce is so good at this. Also, dude is rocking a beret"

: "It’s not a surprise, but Jason Kelce is so good at this. Also, dude is rocking a beret" @ bldelaurentis : "My new fav genre of picture is Jason Kelce in a beret"

: "My new fav genre of picture is Jason Kelce in a beret" @ marpstars : "Jason Kelce and his beret is 10/10 so excited for football being back"

: "Jason Kelce and his beret is 10/10 so excited for football being back" @newheightshow: "Jason brought the beret with him to work"

While that last post above isn't the silliest, it does get an extra laugh in my book for being sent from the account for New Heights, the podcast that Jason Kelce runs with his brother Travis. The post also included the laughing crying emoji, making it all the more delightful. Consider me Team Beret!

Normally, fans might be able to expect more commentary on his choice of headwear for NFL Countdown sooner rather than later thanks to his and Travis' podcast, but the brothers are currently on a podcasting hiatus while Travis Kelce focuses on his upcoming football season for the Kansas City Chiefs. As of early July, they expected to be back by late August or early September. For fans, any potential candid conversation between the Kelces about the beret will just have to wait.

If you're enjoying watching the 2024 Paris Olympics as much as Jason Kelce was in France – with or without a beret of your own – the coverage continues on NBC and via Peacock Premium subscription until the closing ceremony on August 11, which may or may not involve Tom Cruise.