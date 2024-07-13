What’s Up With The Viral 'Jason (Kelce) Bought Khakis For Jason' Joke? And Who Really Bought Them? Here’s The Story Behind It

Jason Kecle is known for his football talents and hilarious personality, not as a fashionista, and I think he’d be the first person to tell you that. The guy is typically wearing flip-flops and shorts to most places, and unlike his brother Travis Kelce, he’s never really trying to push the envelope fashion-wise. So, it’s a pretty big deal when the former Philadelphia Eagle wears jeans, khakis or any other form of professional pants, and when it happens the joke about “Jason brought jeans for Jason” comes back up. Now, it’s happened again, but with khakis, and here’s the story behind why.

For context, Jason and Travis have been participating in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament in Lake Tahoe. NBC Sports Bay Area & CA posted a video of the older Kelce brother on X playing in tan khakis and a light blue polo with a caption about his pants specifically, take a look:

Update from the @ACChampionship driving range: @JasonKelce brought khaki’s for Jason. pic.twitter.com/TQ3JOG2G0eJuly 10, 2024

Now, the video and hilarious caption are going viral, and it’s because there’s some deep lore behind the joke. So, with that being said, let’s break down this Jason Kelce pants joke and get to the bottom of who really brought Jason’s pants on this trip.

How The Jason Brought Pants For Jason Joke Started

Last fall, a documentary called Kelce – which followed Jason Kelce’s season with the Eagles the year they went to the Super Bowl and playing Travis Kelce and Chiefs, and can be watched with an Amazon Prime subscription – premiered, and they had a fun event. At the premiere, Jason Kelce walked the carpet in an Eagles T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops.

On an episode of New Heights , Travis poked fun at his brother as they had the following back and forth:

Jason Kelce: I was gonna have jeans on, but Kylie was running late. Because I came straight from football, Kylie was gonna bring the jeans, Kylie was late.

Travis Kelce: Jason, why didn’t Jason bring jeans for Jason?

Jason Kelce: Because I was at football, and I needed the jeans for after football. I’m not gonna wear jeans all day, that doesn’t sound fun. Alright, I’m realizing now I probably can’t blame Kylie for this.

The beloved football-playing siblings went on to quip about the incident, and how Jason was the one to blame, as Kylie was getting a babysitter situated for their three kids and making her way to the premiere. The bit proceeded to go viral (it currently has over 8 million views on TikTok ), and now, this line has become a big inside joke among the brothers' fans.

Now, If Jason Kelce Wears Any Pants Other Than Shorts, This Joke Comes Up

Over the last year, if Jason Kelce shows up to a function in jeans, khakis or basically anything other than shorts, this joke comes up.

For example, when he made his WWE debut, he was wearing jeans, and New Heights posted:

At least Jason brought jeans for Jason this time(via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/82VOZ2sF0zApril 7, 2024

When he went to his first Eras Tour show to support Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift , he wore jeans, and many tweeted things like:

Jason brought jeans for Jason https://t.co/EUwqio7i2EJune 21, 2024

And the joke goes on from there. From wearing jeans to his brother’s NFL games to putting on a pair for a charity event, Jason has proven that he can bring jeans for Jason. However, when it comes to khakis, that was all Kylie’s doing.

Who Brought [Khakis] For Jason This Time? The Answer Is Kylie.

Bringing this whole story full circle and back to Jason Kelce wearing khakis, it was not the former center who brought them. It was in fact his wife Kylie Kelce who came in clutch, as Jason posted this on X in response to the viral video:

I mean, if I’m being honest Kylie went out and bought them last minute and packed them for me.

So, in this case, Jason did not bring pants for Jason, which makes this joke even funnier. Once again, Kylie Kelce is the real MVP.