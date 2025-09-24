Survivor's Jeff Probst Says The Show Won't Copy The Traitors With A Season Full Of Celebrities, But There Is A Silver Lining Here

Survivor is getting closer and closer to its milestone 50th season, but before that, Season 49 will be airing on the 2025 TV schedule. While other shows chase star power (The Traitors, we’re looking at you), Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst, who seems to have a lot of say in who makes it on the show, made one thing crystal clear: don’t expect a season stacked wall-to-wall with celebrities anytime soon.

In a new exclusive with Men’s Journal, Probst explained that the show doesn’t need a Hollywood makeover to stay relevant—but that doesn’t mean famous faces are off-limits. As he put it:

We’re open to anyone, but I don’t think we’d ever do an all-celebrity season… Survivor is pop culture, so when someone like Mike White wants to play, it makes sense. If you’re compelling, we don’t care what your background is.

Survivor isn’t looking for clout, because they’re more worried about character–and boy, have there been some characters who’ve played the game over the years. One of the most recent seasons, 48, had the incredible bond between Joe and Eva to root for. And honestly, it's this leaning into great characters that makes the show great and is the real silver lining here.

If you're unfamiliar, Mike White isn’t just the guy behind The White Lotus (available to stream with an HBO Max subscription)—he’s a legitimate Survivor alum. Back in Season 37 (David vs. Goliath), he played a thoughtful, strategic game that clearly left a mark on Probst and many fans. The reality show host explained:

We were lucky to have him… He’s arguably the greatest storyteller we’ve ever had on the show.

And if you're wondering: yes, the season 50 cast has been revealed, and White is coming back for the mega milestone season set to air in Spring 2026. Fans are split on Whites chances of winning in his return, but as a longtime fan, I’m happy to see him back. Though we might not get an all-star cast of household names, there’s still room for celebs and big-name players who actually respect the game for what it is.

With reality crossovers on the rise—and shows like The Traitors winning Emmys for stacking casts with familiar faces—you’d think Survivor might follow suit. Even The Traitors winner Dylan Efron has publicly said he wants to put his survival skills to the test.

But Jeff Probst isn’t chasing trends. On Survivor, fame doesn’t get you a spot. Being compelling does. That’s why the show’s still thriving after 25 years. The fact that Probst remains this intentional and fired up after all this time says a lot. Other reality shows chase headlines. Survivor sticks to one rule: cast people who are worth watching.

We probably won’t get a “Celebrity Island” anytime soon—but the door is open for high-profile fans willing to earn their fire. And honestly? That’s exactly how it should be. Survivor Season 49, which Probst teased as being very unique, premieres Wednesday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and streams the next day with a Paramount+ subscription, where all 48 previous seasons are currently available.