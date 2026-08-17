Bud Light Spokesman Shane Gillis Was Seemingly Caught With A Different Beer, And Hilarity Ensued
This is a classic viral moment with Matthew McConaughey.
Who would've thought when he was fired from Saturday Night Live that Shane Gillis would go on to become one of the biggest comedians on the planet? His stand-up comedy took off, he has his own series, Tires, available with a Netflix subscription, and he also just so happens to be a spokesperson for Bud Light, one of the biggest beers in the nation. Hopefully, all three of those things are still true later this week, following a viral clip where he (allegedly) indulged in a rival beer.
Gillis was seated next to Matthew McConaughey at an MLS game between Austin FC and FC Dallas. The official @MLS account posted a clip, which showed Gillis sitting with a Dos Equis, which is owned by Heineken and is a major rival to Anheuser-Busch. It appears someone noticed the camera on the comedian and quickly handed the man a Bud Light. Check out the funny moment:
Anyone who watches professional sports has no doubt seen Shane Gillis in several Bud Light ads. He's acted as a celebrity face of the brand for a couple of years now, and his ads are very memorable and very funny.
Bud Light's already had a bit of an uphill battle in recent years, and these Super Bowl and event ads were specifically doing a lot to boost the brand's rep. However, now the company's dealing with some light Bud Light trolling, as the official Dos Equis account found the video and sent a shout out to the comedian:
I do think it's important to point out that at no point did we see Gillis take a drink of the Dos Equis. Given the placement of the cup holders between him and Matthew McConaughey, It's completely plausible that someone placed it next to his seat, and they'd gone off to the bathroom, and he was looking after it for them. And, since it wasn't his beer, obviously someone would hand him his preferred drink of choice, so he could enjoy it responsibly. All I'm saying is, we don't really know what happened here.
It's all about plausible deniability. In all seriousness, I am champing at the bit to see how this pans out for Shane Gillis, and if there is any follow-up. I'm assuming the funnyman might've already filmed some new ads for Bud Light ahead of the NCAA and NFL's return to the 2026 TV schedule. Yet, Dos Equis is a huge competitor for the brand, and catching Gillis even next to many other beers would have led to better optics, but it's the type of unscripted moment you just can't help but watch unfold.
This can go one of two ways. On the one hand, this could all quietly go away in a few days. On the other hand, Anheuser-Busch could embrace the competition and take the trolling further, or even better, maybe Gillis will find a viral way to poke fun at the moment himself. I'm hoping for the latter. There's nothing like a good social roast to make the Internet a place worth being.
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Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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