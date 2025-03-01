Fans Are Loving Jennifer Aniston's Celeb-Filled Life Update, But It's Her Sweet Reunion With Courteney Cox I Can't Get Over

Many of us are patiently awaiting Jennifer Aniston’s return on The Morning Show Season 4 , which is expected to hit the 2025 TV schedule later this year. In the meantime, though, the actress is satiating us with peeks into what her glamorous life has been like lately. While fans are gushing over how happy she looks amongst her puppies and celebrity friends, it’s the sweet photo of her and Courteney Cox that’s giving me life.

Production wrapped on the fourth season of The Morning Show — one of Apple TV+’s best series — in December, and Jennifer Aniston teased that filming was “so hard.” While that makes us excited to find out exactly what that means, it looks like life has been anything but hard with all these friends — furry and otherwise — around her. Check out Aniston’s post :

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

Quite a few celebs can be seen basking in the sun that is Jennifer Aniston. Sandra Bullock’s there, Jason Bateman and his wife, Bateman’s Smartless co-host Sean Hayes and his husband, Aniston’s longtime BFF Andrea Bendewald and a couple of cute, cute dogs are among those posing for selfies with the Friends star.

Jennifer Aniston looks extremely grateful in the final slide, where she bows her head to make a wish over her birthday cake on what I’m guessing was her 56th birthday celebration on February 11. Fans love how happy the actress appears to be in all of her pics, as they commented:

Gorgeous girl!! ❤️ you’re glowing ☀️❤️🥰 – numberonefaniston

– numberonefaniston I love you and I love this!!!! Seeing you happy makes me happy ❤️ –robertarhavena

–robertarhavena I’m so so so happy to see that you’re happy and healthy!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 – jennythecatt

– jennythecatt Happiness looks so good on you JA 🤍 – gabymarieee

– gabymarieee The way you are loved 💌 everyone wants to have jen ani close :’))) just a lot of love love! – annaisabellag

Even more celebrity friends dropped some love in the comments, including Josh Gad, Whitney Cummings and Jessica Capshaw, as Emmanuel Acho wondered:

But why don’t you have any bad angles??? ❤️❤️❤️

That’s a fair question, because at 56 years old Jennifer Aniston is still STUNNING, basically 100% of the time. Of all the selfie love and friendly smiles, though, one photo stood out the most to me, and as a Friends fan, that is of course the pic of her and Courteney Cox.

These two actresses have been connected to each other since 1994 as Rachel Green and Monica Gellar, and to see them blowing kisses to each other over a Facetime call just warms my Millennial heart. The stars of one of the best sitcoms of all time regularly share love for one another and their other Friends co-stars on birthdays — particularly for Lisa Kudrow, as the trio refer to each other by the silliest nicknames .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To those of us who rewatch Friends on a more-than-regular basis, it means a lot anytime the castmates are seen together after all these years.