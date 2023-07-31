Jennifer Aniston Is Here To Remind You She Has A Wild Nickname For Lisa Kudrow As She Shouted Out Her Friends Co-Star On Her Birthday

For nearly 30 years, fans of the sitcom Friends have watched and rewatched every episode, memorized all the dialogue, and soaked in all of the behind-the-scenes stories we can get our hands on, from Jennifer Aniston’s hilarious on-set bloopers to all the Friends inside jokes . However, the actress who portrayed Rachel Green for 10 years reminded us that there are likely still plenty of stories we don’t know, as she referred to Lisa Kudrow by her wild nickname in honor of her former co-star’s birthday.

It was a milestone birthday for Lisa Kudrow, who played the “Smelly Cat”-singing Phoebe Buffay on Friends, as she turned 60 on July 30. No word on if she bounced a mile on a Hippity-Hop or got the perfect kiss, as her character did when she turned 30 (or, rather, 31) on the show, but she did get the sweetest shoutout from Jennifer Aniston, who posted to her Instagram:

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

Jennifer Aniston shared several photos of her and Lisa Kudrow over the years, from their “Got Milk?” commercial to a couple shots of her and Courteney Cox kissing Kudrow on the cheek and even the selfie Aniston took of the whole Friends gang that served as her introduction to Instagram. She also reminded us that “Floosh” is her nickname for the actress, and the birthday girl responded in the comments with her own silly nickname for Aniston, writing:

My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!

Courteney Cox, aka Monica Gellar, wasn’t to be outdone, as far as wild nicknames go. She posted a heartfelt tribute to the Better Nate Than Ever actress for her 60th birthday that included her own special moniker, saying:

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) A photo posted by on

Just like Jennifer Aniston, the Scream star provided images of couch cuddles, sweet selfies and a Friends group shot as she called her “Loot” the “smartest, funniest, most thoughtful” person. And once again, Lisa Kudrow responded with her own nickname for Courteney Cox, as she wrote in the comments:

Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feels seen by YOU.

Floosh, Joo, Loot and Cahoot. They’ve definitely got a rhyme scheme going on there, so I'm pretty sure there’s an amazing story behind all of this. While I’m dying to know what inspired the adorable nicknames for each other, it really just makes me happy that the friendship between these three actresses has withstood the test of time.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have consistently remembered to honor their friend with sweet posts on her birthday , always providing plenty of compliments and throwback photos, and often referencing Lisa Kudrow’s infectious laugh .