Jennifer Aniston Straight Up Roasted Jason Bateman For His Birthday And I’m So Here For It

Of all of Jennifer Aniston’s acting projects, she’s possibly best known for starring as Rachel Green on Friends. And while she has remained close to Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and other co-stars, the actress has taken the show’s title to heart, far beyond the purple walls of Monica’s apartment . Aniston is pretty well-known in Hollywood for her big star-studded parties and hosting dinners for her pals, and Jason Bateman is among the A-listers lucky enough to find himself in her social circle. The Friends actress recently showed just how much the Ozark star means to her, in her own way — by roasting him mercilessly on his birthday.

Jason Bateman proves weekly on his podcast Smartless that he can dish out some playful shade, and apparently he’s OK to take it, too. Jennifer Aniston celebrated her friend surviving another trip around the sun with several images on her Instagram Stories . It all started out innocently enough, with a truly sweet photo of the two:

The two appear in that pic to be traveling somewhere on a plane, and yes, the buds are close enough to take vacations together. In fact, they’ve been friends for decades and have appeared in a number of movies together, including The Break-Up, Horrible Bosses, The Switch and Office Christmas Party.

Last August, Jennifer Aniston shared some beachy snaps from a trip she took with Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, and what does a girl have to do to get an invite to that vaca getaway? The Murder Mystery 2 star didn’t stop with just the one photo in celebration of Bateman’s b-day, as she followed it up with a solo pic of the actor with the “best hair in Hollywood”:

From there it just got ridiculous, and I don’t know who was playing hairdresser when the Arrested Development star decided to try out these new looks, but I’m so, so happy that his frequent co-star got the photographic evidence:

OK, I can’t be the only one who thinks that last one resembles Jason Bateman’s Arrested Deveopment brother and Smartless co-host Will Arnett, right? He may be flashing a peace sign in the photo, but Jennifer Aniston chose violence with these posts, and many of her followers joked that the actor needed to purchase some more products from his buddy’s hair care line, LolaVie:

That mane is so wild, even Jennifer Aniston’s cute pups are passing judgment. I’m a little disappointed we didn’t get to see Jason Bateman rocking the actress’ famous “Rachel” hairstyle , especially after her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon showed photographic evidence of her own phase with the trend. Maybe next year?