Jennifer Aniston's Holiday Message To The Fans Shows Off Her Cute Puppers

Actress Jennifer Aniston has had a long and wildly successful career, with iconic roles in both TV and film. And on top of being an Emmy winning performer, she's got another important role: Dog mom. The Friends icon's Holiday message to fans shows off some of her thoroughly adorable puppers, and I can't get enough. After all, who doesn't love a cute dog photo during the holidays?

Jennifer Aniston is a known dog lover, who has adopted three different four legged friends throughout the years. And like so many of us, she posted a few photos of her furry family members while celebrating the Holidays. These came on her Instagram Story, including some adorable shots of her Schnauzer mix named Clyde. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

I mean, how cute is that? Clyde is even rocking a red handkerchief around his neck, which is perfectly appropriate for Christmas. Because while many people stay in their pajamas all day, it's always fun to see pets dressed up for the holidays. And since Jennifer Aniston is fairly private after her history with the paparazzi, it's a rare chance for the generations of fans out there to get a peek behind the curtain.

Jennifer Aniston is an actress that is associated with the holidays, thanks to various Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Hanukkah themed episodes that came during Friends' 10 season run. While sharing a photo of Clyde and her newest dog Chesterfield, she made reference to one such episode. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Friends fanatics will know that Christmas Eve Eve is a day that's celebrated by Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay in the Season 2 episode titled "The One with Phoebe's Dad." This musical scene stealer was known for having both a hilarious take on the world and a tragic family story. And every December 23rd, countless memes featuring Kudrow's signature character end up circulating online. There could really be another Friends reunion just about the holiday episodes.

During Jennifer Aniston's mini photo dump on Instagram story, she shared a few more shots of the always photogenic Clyde the dog. He's once again wearing his Christmas best, although the star of the show might be his tongue and thoroughly boop-able nose. As you can see:

(Image credit: Instagram)

I can't get enough, honestly. These images are all the more heart warming knowing that Jennifer Aniston adopted her three dogs when they needed a home and extra love. Could she BE any better of a dog mom? I don' think so.

On top of taking care of her furry children, Jennifer Aniston is also keeping busy professionally. She's currently starring alongside Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show on Apple TV+, which continues to be an Awards Season favorite. She's also got some movie projects on the way including Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 alongside frequent collaborator and friend Adam Sandler. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.