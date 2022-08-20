Jennifer Aniston May Have Been All Beach Vibes In Latest Post, But Reese Witherspoon Just Revealed They're Back To Work On The Morning Show

Wouldn’t it be just like Alex Levy to wish she were anywhere else other than on the set of The Morning Show? Jennifer Aniston, star and executive producer of the workplace drama (available to Apple TV+ subscribers ), seemed to be dreaming of the beach this week, as she posted some photos from a recent vacation. However, her co-star Reese Witherspoon, who also executive produces The Morning Show and portrays Bradley Jackson, revealed any and all vacations are over, and the team is back to work on Season 3!

Don’t get me wrong, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon likely have a much better relationship than their characters do on the show (they’d almost have to, right?), so I’m sure the former wasn’t actually as annoyed as Alex would be to return to set. But the Friends veteran certainly was missing the beach, captioning a series of gorgeous Instagram photos with the plea: “Take us back”:

Jennifer Aniston looked at peace with the world in photos from a recent vacation with Ozark star Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, with the pics showing the trio walking on the white sands and soaking up the sun as waves crashed ashore nearby. Too bad duty called! Just a couple of days after Aniston’s reminiscing, her co-star Reese Witherspoon tweeted her own update — from the set of The Morning Show:

We’re baaaack! @TheMorningShow Season 3! @hellosunshine @AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/cjyf665slQAugust 17, 2022 See more

Reese Witherspoon already looks like she’s in full Bradley mode and ready to get back to business. Her no-nonsense look, along with the not-menacing-at-all taunt of, “We’re baaaack!” is getting me pre-emptively anxious for what awaits the UBA network employees this season. Season 1 of the workplace drama tackled the “Me Too” movement, while Season 2 centered around the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unknown what awaits viewers with the streaming hit's third outing, but it’s safe to assume we’ll be confronted with more newsworthy topics. Just remember to keep smiling when the cameras are rolling!

News that work has resumed on The Morning Show is a great thing for fans, after Apple TV+ waited two months following the end of Season 2 to officially announce The Morning Show had been renewed for Season 3 . Its stars have been also busy with other projects, as Jennifer Aniston wrapped Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler in April , and Reese Witherspoon has not only been acting in projects like the rom-com Your Place or Mine with Ashton Kutcher , but she’s kept busy behind the camera as well, as a producer on movies including the book-to-screen adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing .