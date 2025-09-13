Jensen Ackles And Jared Padalecki Picked Their Least Favorite Episodes Of Supernatural, And They’re Both A+ Choices
They can't all be winners.
Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki may have left their iconic Supernatural characters behind by this point in the 2025 TV schedule, but the two stars have proven to have sharp memories about their time on the show. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the pilot, which aired on September 13, 2005 on The WB, they opened up about which of the 327 total episodes stand out as the worst. While I was surprised by Padalecki's pick (and neither named the controversial series finale), I have to agree with both of their choices.
Jensen Ackles' Worst Episode
Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles of course played Sam and Dean Winchester through some very high highs and very low lows over the course of fifteen seasons. Joined by longtime costar Misha Collins ahead of their on-screen reunion on The Boys, they spoke with EW about what went down over the years and what ultimately didn't work so well. When the Season 1 episode "Bugs" came up, Ackles revealed that he agrees with the fan consensus that it's pretty much the worst installment of the series. The Countdown star said:
"Bugs" was the eighth episode of Season 1 and aired back in 2005, so it says something that Ackles could still deem it as the worst of the series. Available streaming now with a Netflix subscription, "Bugs" brought Sam and Dean into the mix of a housing development under construction on sacred Native American lands when people start dying due to – you guessed it – bugs. It wasn't a great episode back in the day when the show was airing, and I'd guess that it really hasn't aged well.
The stars remember it less than fondly for other reasons, however, with Padalecki chiming in that they had "like 70,000 bees" on set to film. Based on what Ackles went on to say, those bees were not meant for showbiz. He shared:
On the plus side, neither of the actors had a bee allergy that could have resulted in disaster very early in the run of Supernatural, and they did have professionals on set to handle the bees. The problem? Bees aren't the most cooperative costars. Jared Padalecki recalled:
It's been a long time since I've seen "Bugs," but I definitely don't remember Sam and/or Dean gently guiding any of the bees away! And don't forget – this was back in 2005, so recording bee attacks in Supernatural's first season (on film, no less) is a far cry from all the VFX used for 9-1-1's bee-nado last year. I'm no Supernatural-esque prophet, but I feel comfortable saying that if a revival ever does happen with the stars, they won't be making "Bugs 2."
Jared Padalecki's Worst Episode
Jared Padalecki jumped forward in time from that unpopular 2005 episode for his worst episode, naming an arc that I'd also agree isn't one of Supernatural's strongest: the Leviathan in Season 7. Looking back to 2011 - 2012, the Fire Country actor said:
While Padalecki didn't name a specific one, Dick Roman was featured in six episodes of Season 7. If I had to guess, he was thinking of one of the last few, because I remember as a viewer being very tired of the dick jokes by the end of the arc. Ackles agreed with his on-screen brother, saying "It was a lot."
Well, a show that runs for 327 episodes isn't going to have 327 perfect installments! Considering the fandom that is still going strong five years after the finale and two decades after the premiere, there are clearly far more good than bad episodes. "Bugs" is also what I would say is one of just a few clunkers from the first season.
If you want to revisit these episodes to see if they're as bad as the stars remember them (or revisit some much more fun episodes), you can find the full series streaming now on Netflix.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
