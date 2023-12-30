Jeremy Renner Pens Sweet Message To First Responders And Doctors Nearly A Year After His Snowplow Accident

It’s hard to believe that it was nearly a year ago that Jeremy Renner was involved in a dangerous accident involving a snowplow. The actor was in Reno, Nevada at the time and was injured after saving his adult nephew from being hit by the massive vehicle. Renner’s road to recovery has been long, but he’s made stellar progress and is steadily getting back to relatively normal routines in both his personal and professional lives. More recently though, he marked the impending first anniversary of his near-fatal situation by returning to Reno and, amid the visit, he penned a sweet message to first responders and medics in the city.

No one would deny that one of the biggest reasons the Oscar nominee is still here today is because of the heroic efforts of the men and women who assisted him in the immediate aftermath of the accident. The 52-year-old star himself is incredibly conscious of that, based on the lovely message he shared on social media. He dropped a photo of himself on Instagram, which showed him smiling while sitting in a firetruck. While detailing his recent exploits in Reno, he shared some tender thoughts for those who are public servants:

Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and 🍕!!!! Stopped by to see kids/superheroes , first responders, and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital. Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude.

Seriously, where would we be without the brave individuals who leap into action whenever an emergency arises? Many of us owe so many doctors, medics and other professionals for their assistance. In some cases, we may even attribute our lives to them due to them coming through during potentially deadly ordeals. With all that in mind, it’s wonderful that Jeremy Renner carved out some time to pay tribute. You can see his post – complete with the fun photo – down below:

The snowplow accident occurred on January 1, 2023 and, shortly after, it was reported that Jeremy Renner was receiving “excellent” care following the traumatic experience. Renner shared an update from the local hospital later, thanking his friends and fans for their support of him and his family at the time. After being discharged from the hospital, Renner continued to get candid about the injuries he experienced, revealing that he’d broken dozens of bones . Those circumstances didn’t discourage him, though, as the star continued to show off his progress amid physical therapy.

Now, the veteran star is truly getting back into the swing of things. It was just a few days ago that he shared an update on filming for Mayor of Kingston Season 3 (which is streamable for Paramount+ subscribers ). He re-shared a post from his co-star Emma Laird, who revealed that production is ramping up. The Hawkeye star is also working on a music collection called Love & Titanium, which was inspired by his recovery journey.

It’s simply wonderful that Jeremy Renner is doing so well almost a year after the snowplow accident. I think I speak for a lot of people when I say that we’re glad he’s still with us and is able to enjoy life. Surely, fans will continue to watch his next steps while navigating life after the distressing situation.