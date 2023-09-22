Joe Jonas’ Rep Did Not Hold Back About Sophie Turner’s Custody Filing In Long Statement

In the midst of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce , a new lawsuit from the Game of Thrones alum has made things more complex. In the actress’s lawsuit, she said she wants “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” She said she wants the ex-couple's two young daughters to return to England, and she claimed that Jonas has their passports, and will not give them to her. Now, the Jonas Brother's rep has responded, and they did not hold back.

The statement from Joe Jonas' representative, published by ET Canada, fired back at the lawsuit filed by Sophie Turner. It started by saying that after multiple conversations, the singer “initiated” the divorce in Florida:

After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case.

Continuing to discuss claims made by Sophie Turner in the lawsuit, the rep seemingly referenced the point that the actress apparently found out about the divorce through the media. They seemed to deny this, stating:

Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.

Before the lawsuit was filed, the statement explained that Turner and Jonas met in New York, and the actress has been with their kids since. The rep clarified how Jonas reportedly felt about his meeting with his ex-wife, they said:

Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.

However, the rep claimed that after this meeting, the Game of Thrones alum made it clear that she wanted the kids to permanently move to the U.K. In the past, Turner has said she wanted to move back to England , so her desire to bring her kids back there fits within this hope she shared a few years ago. Commenting on the lawsuit filed by Turner on September 21, they said:

Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order.

Following the statement about Turner claiming Jonas wouldn’t give the kids' passports to her, and noting that it would be “in violation” of the Flordia court order that states both parents can’t relocate their kids, the rep reiterated how Jonas feels about a custody agreement. The Jonas Brother is seeking “shared parenting,” and the rep said:

Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.

The rep didn’t hold back their thoughts about Turner’s filing as the explained:

This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.

The statement ended with the rep clarifying that Joe Jonas has “disavowed any and all statements” that were made on his behalf “that were disparaging of Sophie.” The singer also seemingly addressed the rumors at a Jonas Brothers concert , telling fans to not believe anything unless they hear it directly from him. His rep’s statement ended with:

Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.

This new lawsuit comes almost a month after rumors about Turner and Jonas getting a divorce started. The singer filed for divorce on September 5, and the ex-couple released a joint statement about their separation on Instagram saying they “mutually decided” to break up.

Overall, it seems like this divorce is getting more and more complex as more information comes out about it. As we learn more about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s separations and the lawsuits involved with it, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.