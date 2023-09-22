Joe Jonas’ Rep Did Not Hold Back About Sophie Turner’s Custody Filing In Long Statement
The singer's representative responded to the actress's lawsuit.
In the midst of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce, a new lawsuit from the Game of Thrones alum has made things more complex. In the actress’s lawsuit, she said she wants “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” She said she wants the ex-couple's two young daughters to return to England, and she claimed that Jonas has their passports, and will not give them to her. Now, the Jonas Brother's rep has responded, and they did not hold back.
The statement from Joe Jonas' representative, published by ET Canada, fired back at the lawsuit filed by Sophie Turner. It started by saying that after multiple conversations, the singer “initiated” the divorce in Florida:
Continuing to discuss claims made by Sophie Turner in the lawsuit, the rep seemingly referenced the point that the actress apparently found out about the divorce through the media. They seemed to deny this, stating:
Before the lawsuit was filed, the statement explained that Turner and Jonas met in New York, and the actress has been with their kids since. The rep clarified how Jonas reportedly felt about his meeting with his ex-wife, they said:
However, the rep claimed that after this meeting, the Game of Thrones alum made it clear that she wanted the kids to permanently move to the U.K. In the past, Turner has said she wanted to move back to England, so her desire to bring her kids back there fits within this hope she shared a few years ago. Commenting on the lawsuit filed by Turner on September 21, they said:
Following the statement about Turner claiming Jonas wouldn’t give the kids' passports to her, and noting that it would be “in violation” of the Flordia court order that states both parents can’t relocate their kids, the rep reiterated how Jonas feels about a custody agreement. The Jonas Brother is seeking “shared parenting,” and the rep said:
The rep didn’t hold back their thoughts about Turner’s filing as the explained:
The statement ended with the rep clarifying that Joe Jonas has “disavowed any and all statements” that were made on his behalf “that were disparaging of Sophie.” The singer also seemingly addressed the rumors at a Jonas Brothers concert, telling fans to not believe anything unless they hear it directly from him. His rep’s statement ended with:
This new lawsuit comes almost a month after rumors about Turner and Jonas getting a divorce started. The singer filed for divorce on September 5, and the ex-couple released a joint statement about their separation on Instagram saying they “mutually decided” to break up.
Overall, it seems like this divorce is getting more and more complex as more information comes out about it. As we learn more about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s separations and the lawsuits involved with it, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley