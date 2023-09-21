Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Divorce Gets More Complex As The Game Of Thrones Alum Sues Her Ex-Husband

One of pop culture’s more beloved celebrity couplings hit the rockiest of waters over the summer, as rumors of a dissolved marriage between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were soon revealed to be a reality, with the pop music star filing for divorce in early September. Weeks after the unfortunate news was revealed, the Game of Thrones vet has apparently filed a lawsuit against Jonas in regards to their two daughters.

Sophie Turner is said to have filed a lawsuit within a Manhattan court on September 21, according to Page Six , with this as the main thrust of the suit:

[To secure] the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.

The actress is aiming to get the court to side with her concerning their daughters being returned to England, instead of remaining on tour with Jonas as it was reportedly agreed upon previously. Turner stated that the “wrongful retention” began the day prior, on September 20, claiming the musician is refusing to follow with their prior plans to have the two kids moving to England. She also claims he is in possession of the pair’s passports, and is refusing to send them along as well.

The argument here stems from an agreement the two celebs apparently made around Christmas 2022, with England set to be their “forever home,” as it’s stated in the legal docs, with the idea that older daughter Willa would begin schooling there as well. The former couple did indeed line up a dream home in the UK, making the big move in April 2023.

At that point, however, Sophie Turner began filming the miniseries Joan — which is already the subject of potential awards attention — with the production going from London to Birmingham to the West Midlands and beyond. That project coincided with the Jonas Brothers’ latest U.S. tour, where he has apparently made some lyric changes to reflect his personal struggles. It was agreed that because he was able to spend more time with the young girls during the day, whereas Turner would be spending much of her time on sets and location shoots, that they would travel with him.

That was only meant to be a temporary situation, however, and the suddenness of the divorce news has obviously complicated those previous arrangements. It sounds like things could have been heading in a positive direction, with Jonas and Turner reportedly meeting up to discuss separation details, and the actress claims in her court docs that she once again brought up their plans to have the two girls living in England. But things seemingly took a wrong turn, as that was just two days before the lawsuit was filed.

While it’s not clear at this point where the case will go here in the U.S., Turner is reportedly also planning to file suit in the UK, where Jonas’ actions are expected to be a “breach” of her custody rights.