'I Think We Share A Special Bond': Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett Answers Whether He And Lacey Chabert Will Ever Star In A Hallmark Christmas Movie Together

Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett have become faces to watch for on Hallmark Channel when the holidays roll around, and you’ll certainly get no complaints about their consistent doses of Christmas joy from fans of Mean Girls. The iconic teen comedy came out 19 years ago , with Bennett and Chabert starring as Aaron Samuels and Gretchen Wieners, and fans have been practically begging to see them reunite for a Hallmark Christmas movie. Bennett discussed if that’s something we’ll ever see, as he described having a “special bond” with his former co-star.

Jonathan Bennett’s upcoming Hallmark movie Christmas on Cherry Lane premieres December 9, which follows Lacey Chabert’s two offerings this season — A Merry Scottish Christmas and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up. The actor seemed to have good news for fans when he was asked why the two Hallmark mainstays haven’t appeared in a TV movie for the network, telling E! News :

We haven’t been in a Hallmark Christmas movie yet, I’ll say that. You know, I think we’re gonna do one someday. I think we’re just looking for the right one. But I would love to do a movie with Lacey.

He put emphasis on the word “yet” in the comment above, which makes it sound like this is definitely a conversation he and Lacey Chabert have had — perhaps when they reunited at last year’s Christmas Con — or at least a discussion that is very much on the table. Unfortunately it doesn’t sound like any specific conversations have been had about this “someday” project, but hopefully the right script will materialize sooner than later.

Jonathan Bennett went on to say that Lacey Chabert is “so special to me,” and the two are “so close,” likely because of their shared 2004 movie. Mean Girls becoming such a phenomenon, he said, bonded the cast in a way that only they can understand. Bennett continued:

You know, I always say there’s certain people that don’t understand what your life is like, and I think Lacey is one of the people that get it, because when you’re part of something like Mean Girls, no one can really understand what it’s like to be in a movie like that. Like, it’s a very weird thing and cool thing in pop culture, but, like, I said, ‘Lacey, have you ever gone to a Starbucks and they not write Gretchen Wieners on your cup?’ You know what I mean? Like every time I go, it’s like ‘Aaron Samuels.’ And that’s just what it is. So I think we share a special bond that lasts forever.

It’s not hard to believe that Mean Girls has followed the actors through their careers, as it was one of the best movies of the 2000s . Its stars couldn’t get away from it if they tried (though it doesn't seem like they're trying too hard). Lacey Chabert reprised her character alongside Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried this year for a Walmart ad, and Jonathan Bennett dropped a Mean Girls callback in last year’s Hallmark offering The Holiday Sitter.