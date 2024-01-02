Jonathan Bennett Has A Sweet (And Mean Girls-Oriented) Response When Asked What Hallmark Stars He'd Like To Team Up With

It may be 2024 now, but it feels like 2004 with the way Mean Girls is taking over, and not just with the new musical feature with Reneé Rapp. O.G. Gretchen Wieners herself, Lacey Chabert, continues earning her title as Queen of Hallmark, as proven by her Countdown to Christmas doubleheader, but she's not the only Mean Girls vet winning over cable audiences. Jonathan Bennett has been stealing hearts since portraying Aaron Samuels in the teen drama, and continues to do so in Hallmark’s first gay-led Christmas movie The Holiday Sitter. Now he’s responding to potentially starring in a future movie with Chabert, as well as someone else who's very close to his heart.

Bennett also had a contribution for Countdown to Christmas 2023 was the film Christmas on Cherry Lane, and it's hopefully just a matter of time before the two former co-stars show up in a Hallmark movie together. Talking to GLAAD, Bennett left no mystery in his own interest level, saying:

I would love to do a Christmas movie with Lacey.

Seeing Aaron Samuels and Gretchen Wieners in a movie together yet again would definitely be a dream come true, no matter where it happens. This isn’t the first time that Jonathan Bennett talked reuniting with Lacey Chabert, as he previously told E! News that he thinks they’re “gonna do one someday," and says he thinks "we’re just looking for the right one."

So everything still sounds promising on that front, and it doesn’t seem like either will be leaving Hallmark for GAF as certain other stars have. So they have all the time in the world, relatively speaking.

On top of possibly co-starring with Chabert in the future, Bennett also admitted he would love to bring his husband Jaymes Vaughan into the, and he's not even necessarily aiming for his hubby of one year to land a lead role. The Fire Island star has a fitting idea for his musical beau, saying:

I would love to do a Christmas movie with my husband, and even if he’s not my co-star. My husband’s such a talented and amazing singer. Wouldn’t it be fun if he played, like, a singer in a Hallmark Christmas movie where we go and watch a performance and maybe he’s at like, you know, a restaurant or lounge or something, playing the guitar or something and he’s singing, and we can incorporate him?

Considering Jonathan Bennett is starring in more LGBTQ+ movies for Hallmark, having his husband star alongside him or at least make a cameo of some sort would be perfect. Maybe the couple and Chabert could be in a movie together. However, just like what the actor previously said, it would have to be the right movie for them to do. It may take some time, but the interest is definitely there. The year did just begin, but maybe 2024 will be the year that Bennett not only does a movie with his husband in some way, shape, or form but with his Mean Girls co-star as well.

While a movie may not be happening any time soon, it’s not like Bennett and Chabert don’t ever see each other. The two reunited at Christmas Con 2022 and looked as if no time had passed between them. There are other upcoming Hallmark movies to look forward to that the duo will likely be in, just not together, which may be the best thing fans will be getting. At least for now. It would be so fetch if they did a movie together, but there is always the original Mean Girls.