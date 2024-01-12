Rumors Are Swirling About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Possibly Planning An Engagement

Traylor? Tayvis? Swelce? Whatever the heck you want to call them, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been one of the most talked-about twosomes in the past year. And now, the rumor mill is spinning that they might be planning to take their relationship to the next level with an engagement.

The music superstar has been a regular fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games to support her football-playing beau, with Kelce returning the favor by joining Swift during one of her international Eras Tour stops. And the singer has clearly become chummy with the Kelce clan, with Travis' Mama Kelce checking out Swift's Eras concert film in theaters and his older brother Jason Kelce jokingly ribbing his bro's very famous girlfriend.

Given how quickly their romance has progressed since the duo publicly confirmed those dating rumors back in September 2023, will Travis be pulling a "Love Story" —i.e. kneeling to the ground and pulling out a ring — anytime soon? The gossip mill says it's likely. Sources have alleged to Page Six that we could be seeing a sparkler on Swift's left hand as early as summer 2024:

Taylor and Travis discussed it, and there is a plan. They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.

The power couple have reportedly been careful in the timing of the engagement, with the insider saying that there is a reason why Kelce didn't pop the question during the proposal-heavy holiday season or upcoming Valentine's Day:

They don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.

However, another inside source swiftly went to The Messenger to debunk the recent engagement rumors, telling the outlet:

There are still no plans for an engagement. It’s still new, and they’re happy and still getting to know each other.

However, Swift herself has suggested that the couple had been dating longer than the public was privy to.

Their first public appearance was in September 2023, when Swift was spotted watching Kelce play with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. However, TIME's Person of the Year revealed to said magazine that they actually started seeing each other a few months earlier, after Travis dropped on a July episode of his "New Heights" podcast that he had previously tried to give Taylor his phone number:

This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.

And whether or not their next appearance together with be more blinged-out than usual, Swift says that the heavily paparazzied duo will continue "showing up for each other" in public:

When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.

As Travis and Taylor continue to support each other, we'll make sure to keep our eyes glued to Taylor's cheer-section handshakes with Patrick Mahomes' wife, just in case something new and shiny pops up in the near future.