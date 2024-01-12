Rumors Are Swirling About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Possibly Planning An Engagement
Is a Tay-and-Trav wedding in the near future? Here's what the gossip mill is saying.
Traylor? Tayvis? Swelce? Whatever the heck you want to call them, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been one of the most talked-about twosomes in the past year. And now, the rumor mill is spinning that they might be planning to take their relationship to the next level with an engagement.
The music superstar has been a regular fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games to support her football-playing beau, with Kelce returning the favor by joining Swift during one of her international Eras Tour stops. And the singer has clearly become chummy with the Kelce clan, with Travis' Mama Kelce checking out Swift's Eras concert film in theaters and his older brother Jason Kelce jokingly ribbing his bro's very famous girlfriend.
Given how quickly their romance has progressed since the duo publicly confirmed those dating rumors back in September 2023, will Travis be pulling a "Love Story" —i.e. kneeling to the ground and pulling out a ring — anytime soon? The gossip mill says it's likely. Sources have alleged to Page Six that we could be seeing a sparkler on Swift's left hand as early as summer 2024:
The power couple have reportedly been careful in the timing of the engagement, with the insider saying that there is a reason why Kelce didn't pop the question during the proposal-heavy holiday season or upcoming Valentine's Day:
However, another inside source swiftly went to The Messenger to debunk the recent engagement rumors, telling the outlet:
However, Swift herself has suggested that the couple had been dating longer than the public was privy to.
Their first public appearance was in September 2023, when Swift was spotted watching Kelce play with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. However, TIME's Person of the Year revealed to said magazine that they actually started seeing each other a few months earlier, after Travis dropped on a July episode of his "New Heights" podcast that he had previously tried to give Taylor his phone number:
And whether or not their next appearance together with be more blinged-out than usual, Swift says that the heavily paparazzied duo will continue "showing up for each other" in public:
As Travis and Taylor continue to support each other, we'll make sure to keep our eyes glued to Taylor's cheer-section handshakes with Patrick Mahomes' wife, just in case something new and shiny pops up in the near future.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City.
