Josh Hall Went Public With Flip Or Flop’s Christina Two Months After His Former Divorce Was Finalized. Now His Ex Is Speaking Out

HGTV fans were shocked when Josh and Christina Hall filed for divorce , in part because the two were set to star together on a new house-flipping show The Flip Off with her ex Tarek El Moussa and his wife. This will be the third marriage of Christina’s to end, as she has also been through celebrity divorces with El Moussa and Ant Anstead, but Josh has also been through this before. In fact, when he and Christina went public with their relationship in 2021, his marriage to Chelsea Hall had only been over for two months, and now Chelsea is speaking out.

Chelsea and Josh Hall got married in August 2016, with the latter filing for divorce five years later in 2021. The divorce was finalized that May, and Chelsea spoke with US Weekly about only learning Josh had a new girlfriend when photos of him and Christina came out. While Chelsea said she had assumed he was seeing someone, the fact that his new relationship was in the public eye “threw a wrench in the healing process.” She said:

It wasn’t an easy thing to see. But I got through it and I’m on the other side. I think I was more in shock still and still getting over the divorce and out on my own and back to normal.

That had to be tough. I mean, you can unfollow your ex on social media, but I’d imagine it’s a lot harder to heal from the pain of divorce when your ex and his new girlfriend are making headlines and showing up in magazines, not to mention on TV. However, Chelsea Hall did fight through that, and she admitted that she was “a little shocked” to hear about Josh and Christina’s divorce filing, saying she thought they looked really happy together.

In the end Chelsea has only nice things to say about Josh Hall and the life they had together. She told the trade:

He was a great provider. Josh always did everything he could to take care of me and our life. He always made sure we had the things we needed. He took a lot of pride in his house. He was always out doing stuff, working in the yard, taking care of our dogs. I can’t say anything bad about how he took care of his life. … I don’t have ill will toward Josh.

It remains to be seen if that will be the case with Christina Hall — who has filed to change her last name back to Haack. Already it looks like money may be an issue in the split, and it may even be part of the reason why Christina was “done” with the marriage .

Either way, Christina is moving forward with The Flip Off with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, and with the trio already playing up how much Tarek’s current wife and ex-wife look alike , we’ll just have to see if the show becomes even more awkward now that Josh Hall won’t be a part of it .

I also have to wonder if Chelsea Hall will be tuning in when The Flip Off hits HGTV in 2025. With the series in production now, we’ve still got a bit of a wait before we see Christina Hall take on the El Moussas, but in the meantime, take a peek at our 2024 TV schedule to see what’s coming soon.