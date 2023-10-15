Julia Louis-Dreyfus Got Asked About Jerry Seinfeld's Cryptic Working With Larry David Comment, And She Had A Blunt Response

When it comes to TV shows, Seinfeld has one of the most polarizing series finales of all time. The characters all end up in jail and, while some feel this was an apropos ending for the sitcom, others found the finale to be unsatisfying. That’s why when Jerry Seinfeld teased plans to revisit the installment alongside his co-creator, Larry David, he sent the Internet into a frenzy. However, not everyone seems to be in the know about a possible reunion, including the comic's co-star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. When she was asked about her friend and colleague's sentiment, she dropped a humorously blunt response.

The Emmy winner spoke with The Guardian, during which she was asked about her former co-star's comments and whether new episodes of the series could really be in the works. Apparently, the comedy routine was the first time the New Adventures of Old Christine star had heard about the potential reunion, and offered she offered the laugh-worthy response below:

Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night. And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.

If the veteran comic was serious about doing something with the '90s sitcom's ending, he clearly hasn’t pitched the idea to the rest of the cast. Other stars have yet to comment on their own participation in the supposed project so, if it is happening, it's likely in its early stages. The Veep actress didn’t confirm whether or not she’d get involved if something were to happen, but I think many fans would agree that doing a Seinfeld reunion without Louis-Dreyfus would be foolish. After all, Elaine is one of the best characters on Seinfeld. Longtime fans would probably agree that Elaine has some of the funniest moments in the entire NBC show's run -- and is one of the reasons the show is so rewatchable.

Jerry Seinfeld teased a reunion years ago, so his latest comments regarding a re-examination of the show aren't too surprising. Also, if there's anything the past several years have taught us, it's that nostalgia is a hot commodity, as many TV shows have returned via reunions or full-blown revivals.

After the show ended, rumors of a “Seinfeld-curse” swirling, with many believing the actors wouldn’t be able to pivot to roles beyond the series. However, the SNL alum defied this, as Julia Louis-Dreyfus has starred in plenty of movies and shows since the sitcom ended its nine-season run in 1998. The actress, who is currently playing Valentina Allegra de Fontaine as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also finds the supposed curse to be "moronic."

The beloved star reprised her role as Elaine on SNL less than a decade ago, so maybe she’d be willing to take a stab at her iconic role once again. Though of course, we still don’t know much about the idea and whether that would even be necessary What can be said right now, though, is that there’s certainly a fanbase for a revisitation of some sort. We'l have to wait and see what happens but, if Julia Louis Dreyfus does get involved, I’m sure many will be happy-dancing like Elaine.

