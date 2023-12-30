Julianne Hough, Xochitl Gomez And More DWTS Alums Reach Out After Britt Stewart Announces Her Engagement

Quite a few romances have gotten their start on Dancing with the Stars, and now one Season 31 pairing is ready to make it official, as CODA star Daniel Durant proposed to dancer Britt Stewart almost a year after going public as a couple. Their friends and former co-stars were over the moon at the news, with DWTS co-host Julianne Hough and Season 32 winner Xochitl Gomez among the many people to reach out to congratulate the happy couple.

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant announced that their partnership on Dancing with the Stars had become romantic in February 2023, a few months after they competed on Season 31. They decided to make it a forever thing on Christmas Day, with People reporting that Durant got down on one knee at the top of a mountain while on a hike with their parents. Stewart announced the big news on Instagram , posting:

These sweet photos were cause for more than a little celebration for Britt Stewart’s Dancing with the Stars family, eliciting an excited response from Julianne Hough, who wrote in the comments:

Yes Yes and more YES!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations you two beautiful babes.

Britt Stewart, who was partnered with NFL running back Adrian Peterson for DWTS’ most recent season, also received kind words from the Season 32 champion, actress Xochitl Gomez , who wrote:

So happy for you two! It was written in the Stars ⭐️ congratulations!!

The well-wishes continued from several more Season 32 professionals and their celebrity partners, who shared much love for the couple in the comments:

YAYYYYYY - congratulations you two!!!! 😍❤️❤️❤️ – Charity Lawson

It wasn’t just the dance community who was overjoyed with news of Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant’s engagement, either. A few members of the cast of the 2022 Oscars Best Picture winner CODA also showed their support, writing:

Britt Stewart joined Dancing with the Stars in Season 23 as a member of the troupe, before becoming the first Black woman to be paired with a celebrity partner in Season 29. She and Johnny Weir danced to sixth place in that season, and Stewart finished in last place the following season with The Karate Kid actor Martin Kove. In Season 31, the dancer and Daniel Durant made it to the semifinals together, finishing in fifth place. In the most recent season, she and Adrian Peterson were eliminated in Week 4.