Julie Fox Pays Tribute After TikTok Star And Club Rat Creator Eva Evans Dies At 29

Julia Fox burst onto the entertainment scene in earnest as a cast member of Uncut Gems, Adam Sander’s 2019 crime dramedy. But, since then, she’s emerged as a social media influencer. As such, she’s produced material across a plethora of platforms, including TikTok. It’s through her work on that site that she’s become close with some fellow content producers. That’s what seems to have prompted her to speak out following the death of TikToker Eva Evans at the age of 29. Fox reacted to the news in an emotional video she posted.

The TikTok video that the media personality posted in remembrance of her friend begins with a snippet of Eva Evans providing commentary on JoJo Siwa. After that, 34-year-old Julia Fox appears on camera and tearfully discusses Evans’ passing. She also gets candid about her relationship with Evans and other TikTokers. Her sentiments read as follow:

… I’m sure a lot of you know [Eva] was a TikTok star and a New York icon. I always saw her as like, a little sister, and I know she looked up to me. And that’s the kind of person she was, sticking up for JoJo, always sticking up for me. And she passed away. She was so young, still had so much to do in life, but she lived life to the fullest. And I don’t know what’s happening, because we just lost Kyle [Marisa Roth] last week. And I feel like I live so much on this app, I feel like you guys are my family.

Confirmation of Eva Evans’ death came from her sister, Lila, who confirmed the news on Instagram on April 21. Lila released a statement, asking that people share the news so that it reaches the appropriate people. While paying tribute to her late sibling, she also confirmed that a celebration will be held in Eva’s honor on Tuesday, April 23 in Manhattan. Specific details on the service were provided in a subsequent post. As of this writing, a cause of death has yet to be confirmed. You can see Lila’s post in its entirety down below:

The late social media maven had a strong following on TikTok, as she possessed over 300,00 followers there. Her videos chronicled her life in New York, showcasing not just her personal experiences but also her unique brand of humor. She eventually parlayed her popularity into the show Club Rat, which is available for Prime Video subscribers . The show saw her playing an influencer who tries to get back into the dating scene after a painful breakup goes viral.

Julia Fox – also known for dating Kanye West a few years ago – has remained busy as of late. She’s currently set to host a new show for E!, OMG Fashun, which is set to air as part of the 2024 TV schedule. She recently did press for the production, during which she wore shoes with hair extensions. Like her late friend, she’s carved out a lane for herself, doing so through her distinctive fashion looks – such as her bold Cannes 2023 ensemble. There’s also the boots, belts and coat she wore at Milan Fashion Week that same year.

One can see how a community could be forged among the many who entertain and inform the masses through TikTok and other social media channels. It’s incredibly sad that Eva Evans is no longer with us, though it’s also encouraging that Julia Fox and others are taking the time to honor her memory.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts to the family and loved ones of Eva Evans during this time.