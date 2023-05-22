Julia Fox Freed The Nipple In Bold Cannes Look

Julia Fox is always pushing boundaries when it comes to fashion. She has always been a proponent of the Free The Nipple movement, and she has no problem baring it all for the sake of a hot look. Cannes was no exception, as the Uncut Gems actress arrived in the French city in a lavish and bold see-through ensemble that does not shy away from showing some skin.

Fox attended the The Art of Elysium "Paradis" 25th anniversary event this weekend in Cannes. Fox has always been privy to fashion risks, however showing up almost topless to a Cannes event may be her riskiest move yet. Her outfit consisted of a transparent glass breastplate and a big bulbous white skirt that tapered at the bottom. The skirt cascaded across the red carpet, drawing more attention to the unique design. She paired the look with a simple updo and Marli New York jewelry. You can see the fashion moment below.

(Image credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR)

No look is too outlandish for Julia Fox. The actress showed up to Milan Fashion Week wearing nothing but belts, boots, and a coat. She also boldly chose to rock a handbag in the shape of a life-size person to New York Fashion Week. Just this month, Fox was spotted out on the town in a skimpy outfit made out of condoms. Cannes is known for being a major fashion event for show-stopping looks, but no one yet this year has been quite as audacious as Fox.

Fox isn’t the only one unafraid to free the nipple at major red carpet events. The internet was sent into a frenzy when Florence Pugh wore a see-through pink Valentino dress at a fashion show. Zoe Kravitz also showed up to the 2021 Met Gala in a sheer gown from Saint Laurent. The “naked dress” trend is in full force, and celebrities not afraid to make a statement are participating in the latest fashion movement. While sheer has been in fashion for quite a few years, only a few have been bold enough to go basically topless.

When Julia Fox isn’t setting the world ablaze with daring risqué fashion moments, she is starring in indie films. She recently wrapped production on The Trainer, which is about a fitness expert that comes into fame and fortune. She stars alongside Bella Thorne, Gina Gershon and Beverly D'Angelo. She also has a successful podcast called Forbidden Fruits and has a strong TikTok presence where she opens up about her life, including her past romance with Kanye West.

You can see Julia Fox in her breakthrough role alongside Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, which is currently streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. For more information on what else has recently arrived to streaming services, make sure to check out the lineup of new and recent movies streaming now.