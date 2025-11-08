Killer Grannies Is A Real Show That's Happening, And The Series Description Is Even Better Than The Title

You know how some shows have titles that are so opaque, you can only try to guess what they’re about? Such as Vince Gilligan’s upcoming Pluribus or the horror series From. No need to worry about that when the new series Killer Grannies lands on the 2025 TV schedule. Because while you might think it’s about absolutely superb underhand basketball shots, it’s actually about murderous grandmothers. Dun dun dunnnn!

The actual description somehow makes this show sound even wilder than its name already implies it’ll be. Set to debut on Oxygen True Crime on November 9, Killer Grannies netted a truly inspired synopsis from the cable channel, which describes the show as follows:

A true-crime series that chronicles the most shocking and unpredictable cases involving a killer no one would suspect: Grandma. In every self-contained episode, a rollercoaster ride of a case unfolds as investigators dig deep and chase every lead until they finally catch their unexpected killer. Through gripping archival footage, selective recreations and cinematic imagery, and in-depth interviews with investigators, prosecutors, friends and family, every episode will peel back the plastic cover on the couch to uncover a world of sinister plots and evil deeds unpacking why and how these maternal matriarchs of the family can turn deadly.

Everyone connotes rollercoaster rides with grandma, amirite? Also, unless one of the grannies stuffed someone into a couch, I don’t know that anyone would need to peel back the plastic cover on every single case.

In any case, Oxygen makes this show sound like it’s tracking some of the swiftest and smartest criminals out there, so I’m eager to see how many of the culprits fit that description, and how many of them just look like your childhood BFF’s grandma who always sits in the same church pew. Especially when it comes to that first episode, which is titled “Granny’s Fatal Fantasy.” Yowzers.

June Squibb Is Hosting Killer Grannies

For a show with a name like Killer Grannies, you can just plot a rando in the driver's seat. You need someone who can ringlead these stories with engaging aplomb, and who better than Oscar nominee and fan-fave June Squibb, who's perhaps most famous for playing Sheldon’s Meemaw on The Big Bang Theory. She's seemingly as busy as ever at 96 years old, too, having done some of her own stunts in 2024's Thelma, while also recently starring in Scarlett Johansson’s critics-splitting feature debut Eleanor the Great. (Not to mention her A+ Nosferatu joke at the Oscars.)

It doesn't look like we'll get to see Squibb wielding any weapons for the recreated scenes, but hopefully she'll bring some dry and darkly comedic wit as she stitches the details of these disturbing stories together.

For those who need some visual evidence of this show's bonkers central topic, look no further.

Watch The Trailer For Killer Grannies

Killer Grannies Hosted By June Squibb: Explore Grandmas’ Dark Side | Killer Grannies (S1) | Oxygen - YouTube Watch On

Killer Grannies will take its first victims on Sunday, November 9, on Oxygen True Crime. Don’t forget to leave your shoes by the front door, because don’t you dare track dirt on my freshly mopped floor before watching.