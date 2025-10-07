Netflix Is Making A Clue Game Show, And I'm Hoping For One Way To Play Along

Clue is as timeless a board game as any, with murder mysteries never going out of fashion, and its popularity led to an equally timeless movie with many great quotes. Now, it's getting a bizarro new adaptation of sorts that everyone with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch in the form of a reality competition game show.

Netflix has successfully adapted shows like Squid Game into a successful reality competition show, and even something as simple as The Floor Is Lava. I have full confidence the Clue show will be enjoyable, though I do hope there will be one specific way for those at home to also play along.

What We Know About The Clue Game Show

Netflix revealed that Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, and all the other memorable Clue characters will be familiar suspects on the game show, but there will be a twist. Contestants on the show will compete in both physical and mental challenges in order to obtain clues and identify who the murderer is, what they used, and where the murder took place.

I Would Love A Way For The Audience At Home To Play Along

There are a lot of quality reality competition shows out there right now, but many of them are missing a unique component, I think, that would send them over the edge. I've written about this previously for The Traitors, but I'll repeat it for Clue. I would love for this series to have a way for the audience to play along at home.

Clue was the game that was always the highlight of my family's game nights, and I would love to replicate that with the television spinoff. To sit alongside other family members and make it a competition to guess who got it right. I know my daughter would be thrilled to figure out the crime before me and would love the spookiness of solving a murder mystery.

Unfortunately, I think there's a good possibility that this Clue series may reveal the answer to the mystery to viewers right from the start. Otherwise, it might be harder to raise suspense or determine how well the players are doing throughout the episode. But maybe that won't be as important, so I hope that I am wrong about that part.

Clue is just the latest upcoming game show planned at Netflix, and not the only iconic board game that's getting one, either. The streamer also announced months back that it would be adapting Monopoly into a game show, and I'd love to see how that could work out. Are the episodes going to be several hours long and end with contestants just giving up and collectively agreeing that one of them is the winner?

We can only wait and see, and continue to be excited about upcoming Netflix shows coming in the meantime. I'm eager to see these new reality shows, and I hope they turn out to be as much fun as I expect them to be.