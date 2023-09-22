Insiders Are Calling Bianca Censori The ‘Kanye West Whisperer.’ What That Means

It’s been nine months since Kanye West officially moved on from Kim Kardashian , marrying Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in an intimate — and unofficial — wedding ceremony. And they seem to be going strong. Despite an international incident that reportedly got them banned from an Italian water taxi for their lewd acts, the two are apparently still in their honeymoon phase, with the disgraced rapper feeling like Censori understands him like no one ever has. In fact, people around him have started calling his wife the “Kanye West Whisperer,” but what does that even mean?

We’re all familiar with terms like “horse whisperer” or “dog whisperer,” which refer to someone who is able to communicate with an animal in a certain way to understand their needs and keep them calm. Apparently it’s the same idea with Kanye West, as sources for The Sun allege that Bianca Censori has become the only person who can talk to him. One insider claimed:

People in his circle started calling her the Kanye West Whisperer, she's the only one who understands how to talk to him without turning him off.

The source went on to say that people will often contact Bianca Censori, let her know what they need to tell her husband, and then allow her to restructure their message in a way that West can better receive it. She’s allegedly become something similar to his communications liaison, the insider said, continuing:

People who work with him would ask Bianca if she could 'Ye translate' important things, and then they'd turn around and copy and paste the Bianca edited version to him. This is the handling of Kanye. It isn't easy. It's not that Kanye is incompetent or anything like that, but he's all about being a minimalist, and that doesn't always work in communicating with people… but Bianca gets pretty close to having perfected it with him.

A second source seemed to back those claims up, explaining that Kanye West is particular when it comes to how he communicates, saying:

You have to learn how to speak Kanye's language. He's a very different kind of guy, and he wants everything streamlined because he can't always talk on the phone- but that's just not how the world works sometimes.

It sounds like Bianca Censori is playing a role in Kanye West’s life that Kim Kardashian once did — stepping in to help him through controversial situations. The reality star stopped doing that when Ye started making controversial headlines last year, and I have to wonder if that’s one of the things that some sources say Kardashian wanted to warn Censori about regarding the rapper.

Either way, that sounds like a pretty big undertaking for Bianca Censori. She may not mind, though, as reports on how she and Ye are doing months into their marriage indicate that the couple is having a blast together. Kanye West has reportedly been inspired and writing new music, while Censori is helping her husband with some designs as he’s apparently hoping to make a big comeback.