Kanye West And His Wife Bianca Censori Have Allegedly Been Banned From An Italian Water Taxi After Lewd Act

Kanye West is certainly no stranger to controversy, and the past year for the rapper has seen him ruffling feathers by wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a fashion show, losing several business partnerships following multiple anti-Semitic comments, facing several lawsuits and getting remarried following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Now the embattled fashion designer is also making waves overseas, as he and wife Bianca Censori’s supposedly lewd behavior has allegedly gotten them banned from an Italian water taxi.

The embattled rapper and his wife have reportedly been rubbing the people of Venice the wrong way, as the couple recently enjoyed an Italian vacation. Particularly it was their yacht antics that made headlines , when Kanye West allegedly dropped trou while aboard a water taxi, with Bianca Censori allegedly putting her head in her husband’s lap. The incident has apparently led to the couple being banned from the taxi service, which the Daily Mail reports put out a statement that read:

We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats.

It seems the employees of the boat rental company Venezia Turismo Motoscafi were unaware of the alleged NSFW happenings between the couple until they saw photos in the tabloids, and the statement went on to say that had the driver seen the “obscenities,” immediate action would have been taken. The statement continued:

On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority. In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain's view to the stern in any case.

The other person aboard the taxi had reportedly been chaperoning Kanye West and Bianca Censori around Italy during their vacation.

It wasn’t just their boating activities that drew the ire of some of the Venice locals either. Censori reportedly sported some racy outfits while out and about with her husband, and while sheer may be all the rage back in Los Angeles, Italy has a more conservative mindset. The see-through looks apparently almost got the couple kicked out of a restaurant, and many were calling for Ye and Censori to be fined for public indecency.

The 2024 presidential candidate and his wife have showed off some quirky fashion moments in several public appearances since their secret January wedding ceremony (it remains unknown if they’ve yet filed paperwork to make their marriage legal). A source reported that the two are still in their “honeymoon phase,” and their reported carefree PDA in Italy would seem to support that.

Meanwhile, the people of Italy may not be the only ones bothered by the rapper’s Italian antics. Kim Kardashian is reportedly “worried” about the father of her four children, after other reports had Ye walking around barefoot while drinking champagne in the street. Some sources have even reported that the reality star wants to warn Bianca Censori about her husband, though that’s up for debate.