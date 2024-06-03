Why Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Is Allegedly ‘Freaking Out’ Over Him Entering The Porn Industry

Despite the various professional setbacks Kanye West has faced over the past several years, the polarizing rapper continues to pursue business ventures. He just recently made headlines, because he’s reportedly taking steps to jump into a major new enterprise. According to sources (and the rapper himself), West wants in on the porn industry and knows how he wants to proceed. What some may be wondering amid this aspiration is how West’s legally wed wife, Bianca Censori , feels about it. Well, if a source is to be believed, she’s allegedly “freaking out” for a specific reason.

29-year-old Bianca Censori worked as an architectural designer for her 46-year-old hubby before they tied the knot in 2023. Months after the ceremony, it was reported that Censori was also impacting Ye’s work and that the two had been collaborating. Interestingly enough, an insider alleged that the rapper’s spouse is now under the impression that she’ll play a key role in his plans for the adult film industry moving forward:

She’s freaking out, and with good reason. He’s been strutting her around and dressing her like she’s a porn star — and now she knows why!

The “dressing” comments shared by inTouch’s source reference the outfits that the designer has been wearing while out in public with her husband. For months now, paparazzi have captured various pics of Bianca Censori in revealing clothing amid public outings. One such excursion saw her sporting nothing but neon green tights and a tube top and, during another, she wore a condom-life outfit . Censori has also donned daring looks for photoshoots, including one that involved only body tape .

With all of this, some have wondered how much control she has over her attire, with some asserting that it’s all a publicity stunt. As for how Censori feels about her outfits compared to starring in pornos for her husband’s new entertainment banner, the source went on to say:

Bianca went along with him parading her around like she was in some kind of freaky fashion show because she thought it could turn her into a star, but skin flicks are beyond the pale.

In a since-deleted Instagram post (via Daily Mirror ), Kanye West confirmed that “Yeezy Porn” is on the way. Per previous reports, West wants this to be one division of the entertainment branch of his brand. It was also said that he’d teamed up with adult film producer Mike Moz (who was once married to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels) to help him get started in the business.

Ye’s machinations have reportedly caused strife within his company, as Milo Yiannopoulos, Yeezy’s former chief of staff, exited the company over its shift to porn . While sharing his reasoning, Yiannopoulos said that he “cannot be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons.” He also said that “such material and the kind of people invariably involved in its production” pose a danger to him personally, because he’s a “recovering addict.”

Only time will tell what happens with the burgeoning “Yeezy Porn” label and whether it actually manages to get off the ground. At this point, we can also only speculate on Bianca Censori’s true feelings and whether she’lll be tasked with assisting the productions (or starring in them) on some level.