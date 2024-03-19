Bianca Censori Wore Nothing But A Pair Of Neon Green Tights And A Tube Top For Latest Outing With Kanye West

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has been causing quite a fuss with her fashion options lately, with outfits so risque there’s been talk of a fine or even jail time . As speculation continues over how much say Censori has in her wardrobe or whether Ye is choosing all of her outfits , she was turning heads again on a recent outing with her husband. The couple were photographed on March 18, with Censori sporting nothing but a pair of tights and a small tube top.

The embattled rapper may have declared 2024 the year of “no pants,” but that’s pretty much all his wife was wearing — if we are, indeed, considering tights “pants” — when they stepped out for some business meetings in Beverly Hills on Monday. Bianca Censori put the “casual” in business casual as TMZ obtained photos of her in nothing but low-cut neon green tights and a cleavage-baring pink tube top.

One of the photos appears to show Kanye West adjusting his wife’s hip-hugging nylon bottoms to intentionally show off more of her backside, as he dressed in his typical uniform of a hoodie, baggy jeans and boots — all black, of course. Bianca Censori wore her hair pinned back and completed the ensemble with a pair of black heels.

Following their meetings in Beverly Hills, the couple — who tied the knot in January 2023 — reportedly hit up some shops at The Grove, including the Cheesecake Factory, but the report is unclear if this visit was for business or pleasure.

It seems clear that Bianca Censori intended to draw attention with her outfit, given the bright color and mismatched top. One PR expert shared his thoughts on why Ye styles his wife in revealing outfits , saying it’s his way of ensuring his name stays in the conversation. Kanye West understands the power of public outrage, the expert continued, and he appears to be leaning into that after he got “ beat to a pulp ” and lost millions, if not billions, of dollars after making multiple antisemitic comments.

In the past months we’ve seen Bianca Censori baring it all in see-through and barely there ensembles, and those controversial looks are not the only bizarre fashion choices that involved her husband of over a year. She wore nothing but black body tape while promoting Yeezy last May, with a daring look that drew a lot of praise, including from Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox. Less well-received was a head-to-toe black number a few weeks later that many fans compared to a condom .

Kim Kardashian knows only too well how Kanye West can be when it comes to controlling his partner’s fashion, and while she obviously has no say in the matter regarding Bianca Censori, Kardashian reportedly has a rule that her ex-husband cannot allow Censori to dress in such a revealing way around their four kids. Despite her feelings about Ye’s wife — she reportedly hated Censori for years — the Hulu reality star did recently hang out with her at Ye’s Vultures 1 listening party .

