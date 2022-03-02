Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox On How She Feels Following Their Whirlwind Romance And Breakup

Kanye West spent the latter part of 2021 making declarations of love to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid their divorce. So some may have been a little confused when he was linked to Uncut Gems alum Julia Fox in January. The two eventually went public with what turned into a whirlwind romance. However, around this past Valentine’s Day, they split , as West went back to sending messages to Kardashian. In the aftermath of the breakup, Fox is now sharing how she feels about the rapper and their relationship.

To say that these last few months have been wild for the 32-year-old starlet would be an understatement. In January, she was essentially “packing up” her old life in order to be with Ye. She’s mostly seemed to handle the massive amount of attention well, though. And when she recently discussed her former relationship with ET , she had positive thoughts:

It was the best thing that could have happened to me. … like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.

The actress and podcaster was first spotted with the “Jesus Walks” performer at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami. After making their romance official, the rapper arranged for her closet to be cleared out (something he did with his ex wife’s wardrobe years ago). Julia Fox described the experience as “cathartic,” saying that it felt like she’d been given the opportunity to let go of the past. During the relationship, she faced scrutiny, as many accused her of only dating the musician to achieve fame. Fox eventually clapped back with some sharp thoughts on the public's claims.

Interestingly enough, the No Sudden Move cast member is also a self-proclaimed Kardashian fan (a fact that reportedly didn’t bother Kim Kardashian ). The actress also didn’t get jealous whenever Kanye West talked about wanting his ex back. To her, Ye’s feelings were “normal,” considering the history he has with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.

So now the big question is whether Julia Fox is ready to jump back into the dating pool. Well, based on her comments in the same interview, she’s not looking to rush into anything:

I don't even have the time to, like, brush my hair. I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I'd be more than happy to entertain that. But I'm not looking for anything right now.