Kate Hudson Rocked A Sheer Black Dress For Her Music Release Party, And It’s Giving Me Serious Daisy Jones And The Six Vibes

When a movie star like Kate Hudson is releasing music, you know she has to go all out for the occasion. The Glass Onion star hosted a party to get her friends and fans excited for a new album, and it really did look like a night filled with glitz and nostalgia. Additionally, Hudson stunned in an outfit fit for a superstar, as she donned a sheer black frock that totally gave a '70s vibe. In my humble opinion, she seemed to be channeling some major Daisy Jones & The Six energy.

'70s fashion is definitely making a comeback, and part of that can be attributed to the success of the aforementioned Amazon series in 2023. The chic looks on the show are timeless and have brought back a whole new level of cool. The always trendy Fool's Gold star decided to bring that vibe to her look for her album release party, and it is absolutely to die for. The dress had a base layer of a simple plunging black cocktail dress, while the sheer top layer gave a free-spirited whimsy that totally fit the star's keen sense of style. Her friend, Glen Powell, was at the party and captured the look with his own camera, before posting it to his Instagram story. You can see the look below:

(Image credit: Glen Powell's Instagram Story)

For those who aren't familiar, the critically acclaimed Daisy Jones & the Six is a miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling 2019 novel of the same name. The story tracks the ups and downs of a band, as they navigate the music business during the 1970s. As the story progresses, viewers also learn why the group split up at the height of their fame. The show definitely delivered on the fresh tunes but, as mentioned, it also delivered some chic fits, and I'm loving that the Raising Helen star's recent outfit gave off those same vibes.

With an ensemble like that, she's coming in red hot as she seeks to make her name in the music world, and Oscar nominee's debut in that sphere is a long time coming. According to Variety, she's been writing and singing songs since she was a kid and, now, she finally feels confident enough to share her vocal talents with the world. She's demonstrated her musicality on rare occasions, including a time that she sung on stage with John Mayer and Seal. However, this is her first official move into the record industry.

She signed with Virgin Music Group and revealed to the trade that she feels like the label is truly representing her as an artist in her first sonic endeavor. Some may not associate Kate Hudson with such a venture, but she does have a sweet connection to excellent tunes from a cinematic standpoint. She has played music-loving characters in the past, most notably as part of the Almost Famous cast. Instead of playing the role of a groupie this time, however, Hudson is the real star of the show.

Even though Kate Hudson’s music career is a major departure from her acting work that she’s most associated with, this doesn’t mean she has given up on the craft that's made her a star. She's currently set to star in Max Minghella’s directorial debut, Shell, which is believed to be released later in the 2024 movie schedule. Additionally, the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star is currently attached to a comedy series produced by Mindy Kaling. With all these creative projects, Hudson is certainly very busy, and I’m glad she used her music release party to let loose and celebrate with her friends.

Not only was the outfit for the night totally reminiscent of Daisy Jones In The Six, but it also felt true to Kate Hudson, which was essential for something as personal as her first album release. The '70s style was channeled buy the Almost Famous character that made her a star, as well as her mom, Goldie Hawn, who emerged as a true star during that same decade. It was the perfect fashion move for the moment, and I can’t wait to see what other looks she sports as she enters her rockstar era.

You can check out Kate Hudson’s first single, “Talk About Love” which is set to be available on music platforms this Tuesday, February 6. You can also see her in more '70s inspired outfits in Almost Famous, which is currently streaming for Paramount+ subscribers. Fans of the era can also get a burst of that nostalgia by checking out Daisy Jones in The Six (which differs from the book in key ways), which is available now to binge with a Prime Video subscription.