Holy Frack, Katee Sackhoff Just Had A Battlestar Galactica Reunion And I Miss That Show So Much

One thing I love about following Katee Sackhoff is the fact the actress has so many touchstones in different fandom communities. Most people know her right now for The Mandalorian, or for her recent work on Hallmark’s movies schedule, but back in the day she appeared on a little show called Battlestar Galactica, which has stayed relevant in the cultural lexicon over the year. Which means fans like me were very here for her reunion photo this weekend.

The actress had a chance to meet fellow blonde BSG alum Tricia Helfer, who played Six on the Syfy series. Helfer also posted a photo to explain why the two were hanging out, and it turns out she was a guest on her former co-star’s podcast, “Blah Blah Blah with Katee Sackhoff.” Of course, they took a photo to commemorate the occasion as well.

The only thing that might have made this reunion sweeter might have been if the Starbuck actress had rocked a black and grey tank and the Six actress had worn her character’s signature red look. I get it; they weren’t cosplaying, but a girl can dream!

I’m not the one who was – and sorry for the crass phrase – but happy as a pig in shit about this reunion. Other Battlestar Galactica fans also commented and the enthusiasm is palpable.

It’s clear that a lot of fans still have fond feelings about Ron Moore’s version of Battlestar Galactica, and I can see why. The original show was excellent (though some fans have beef with the BSG ending) and it was just such a wonderfully thought out universe that I thought would have sparked additionally popular spinoffs, sort of a la Stargate. However, Caprica was quickly canceled after it didn’t find an audience and Blood & Chrome also fizzled, making BSG the property fans still really remember and talk about. (Still, I’d argue at least one of those shows was a sci-fi series that was canceled too soon .)

While the show may be over, perhaps there will be an opportunity for another sort of reunion in the future? The Battlestar Galactica cast have moved on to different projects in the years since, but moments like these make it clear fan interest is still quite high. In this post, for example, some of my favorite fan comments had to be the ones where people suggested Tricia Helfer for The Mandalorian. I don’t hate it, like, at all.

