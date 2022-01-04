Cue The Awws, Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff Spent New Year's Eve With Her Adorable Newborn Baby

New Year’s Eve can be a date for staying up late and celebrating into the early hours of the morning for some, but Battlestar Galactica and The Flash veteran Katee Sackhoff went in a different direction on December 31. The actress revealed that instead of staying up past midnight to ring in the new year, she went to bed early after spending the night with her newborn daughter with husband Robin Gadsby . And as you might expect, the proof is downright adorable.

Katee Sackhoff shared how she ended 2021 with a photo on Instagram, and her big smile while cuddling her little daughter (who is just under a month old) indicates that she has no regrets about the early bedtime. Take a look:

Based on the photo, she and husband Robin Gadsby had a nice meal with little Ginevra Grace Gadsby looking positively adorable in a pink tutu… before hitting the sack by 9 p.m. Considering Sackhoff and her husband were out on the town with their little one for at least a little bit of time, I’d say that they earned an early bedtime!

Katee Sackhoff’s baby girl was born on December 6 , although she didn’t publicly announce the birth until December 24, and said that she and her husband are “just going to keep” her birth story for themselves for now. In a very cute set of photos posted by husband Robin Gadsby that showed some wedding pictures as well as baby Ginevra, he commented that she “robs us of sleep every night, but makes every day a thousand times more meaningful.”

2021 was a very big year for the couple , as Katee Sackhoff confirmed via social media back in October that she and Gadsby had tied the knot, just a couple of months before the birth of their daughter. Plus, it was a big year for the actress professionally , with the release of the long-awaited second season of Netflix’s Another Life, which marked a return to sci-fi years after Battlestar Galactica ended, although the Netflix series certainly isn’t just Battlestar 2.0 .

The actress – who became a sci-fi icon thanks to her role as Starbuck over the four seasons of Battlestar Galactica – has used social media to interact with fans over the years, including some masks that were absolutely ideal for any BSG fans .

She has also posted workout photos that are more than a little impressive , and she even shared a look at her latest workout via Instagram Story in early January, less than a month after the birth of her daughter. It seems to be a good thing that she hit the sack early to rest up on New Year’s Eve!

If you want to check out Katee Sackhoff on the small screen (or revisit some of her projects), you can head to streaming services! Battlestar Galactica is available on NBCUniversal's Peacock, while Another Life is of course on Netflix. If you want to see Sackhoff bringing an animated character to live action, you can find her as Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian on Disney+.