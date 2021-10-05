Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff Got Married Over The Weekend, She Confirmed With Fun Post

Celebrity marriage announcements are always nice to hear, and there have been quite a bit of them during the past year. The news is even sweeter, though, when a star drops it as a surprise following the actual ceremony. This was recently the case for Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff , who married her boyfriend, Robin Gadsby, this past weekend. And the star’s social media post hints at what was surely a beautiful and sentimental ceremony.

When it came to announcing her marriage, the Mandalorian star posted a photo of her wedding dress along with the shoes she wore. The snapshot, which she posted on Instagram , also included an aged bottle of Insignia, which she says was a gift from her father. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

A post shared by Katee Sackhoff (@therealkateesackhoff) A photo posted by on

Katee Sackhoff and Robin Gadsby reportedly met while working on the set of Netflx’s Another Life back in 2018. Earlier this year, during an appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the actress explained that Gadsby was part of the production team on the sci-fi drama. The two apparently felt a connection, but Sackhoff was initially hesitant to head back into the dating world months after the end of her relationship with The Boys’ Karl Urban. But in the end, she took a chance, and the two got together, ultimately getting engaged on April 8 (Sackhoff’s birthday) last year.

As previously mentioned, she isn’t the only star to reveal her nuptials this year. Harry Potter alum David Thewlis, known for playing Remus Lupin, revealed that he was secretly married this year, breaking the news with a lovely and reflective post. Don Cheadle also tied the knot with his longtime partner of 28 years. The actor is glad to have finally jumped the broom, but he also provided a funny and practical reason for finally choosing to put a ring on it.

Katee Sackhoff is sure to be enjoying her marital bliss at the moment, yet she’ll likely be getting back to the old grind sooner rather than later. She has a few work obligations on her plate, with the most immediate being the release of Another Life Season 2. The season is set to hit Netflix on October 14, and one would imagine that Sackhoff will soon be promoting it. And in the proces, she could shed some light on what it was like to have that Battlestar Galactica reunion with Kate Vernon and Rekha Sharma.

Of course, that’s not the only science fiction show she has in her life at the moment. The fan-favorite actress also stars as Mandalore native Bo-Katan Kryze on The Mandalorian. Her involvement in the upcoming third season has yet to be officially confirmed but, based on one of Season 2’s massive cliffhangers, I’d say we’ll likely see her again. Just recently, she even opened up about what she’d like to explore in the Star Wars show moving forward.

Katee Sackhoff is undoubtedly one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood, and fans will surely be pleased to hear the news of her marriage. We here at CinemaBlend wish her and Robin Gadsby all the best as they begin this new chapter in their lives!