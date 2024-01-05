A KC Area Restaurant Spilled The Deets On What Happens When Taylor Swift Makes A Surprise Visit (And The Dessert Travis Kelce Likely Recommended)
Bad Blood, but good food!
There are power couples: Bennifer, Brangelina, Kimye. And then, there’s Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Thanks, for the most part, to the pop singer dominating headlines with her extremely popular Eras tour, Swift and Kelce ruled the pop-culture conversation. Just trace the timeline of their relationship to understand how they have affected everything from NFL jersey sales to the possibility of Swift appearing in Deadpool 3, just because Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy joined her at a Kansas City Chiefs game in New Jersey. Swift’s presence at the Chiefs games caused an unprecedented level of ruckus, and now we are getting a unique peek behind the curtain on a Taylor Swift game day… complete with dessert recommendations.
Ever since she has started to become a fixture at the Kansas City Chiefs games, Taylor Swift has cultivated a Chiefs-themed posse, including Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrifk Mahomes. And now, in a new report filed by Page Six, we are learning a bit about what it’s like to go behind the velvet rope with this crew, courtesy of first-hand updates from a local restaurant owner.
Megan Garrelts co-owns Rye, an eatery in Leawood, Kansas that reportedly hosted Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and roughly six other wives and girlfriends on December 30. This is nothing new to Rye, as Garrelts explained to the NY Post:
Taylor Swift, according to reports, was equally nice, but not nearly as social. Megan Garrelts said that the eatery received a phone call in advance that a notable celebrity would be arriving. Swift and her party got there around 7:30 pm, were met at the restaurants private entrance, and whisked to a private room, where patrons couldn’t even see her, or know that she was there.
Celebrities. They eat, too!
Page Six notes that goat cheese was served as an appetizer, and while the bulk of the ladies chose salmon for their main course, Taylor Swift opted for pasta. When it came to drinks, Megan Garrelts let Page Six know that Swift asked for a French Blondem which Saveur describes as “a sweet, citrusy drink that's perfect for brightening up cold weather.”
The evening wouldn’t be complete without a tasty dessert. Apparently, one of the women in the party was celebrating a birthday, and Garrelts explains that they brought out a selection of pies (banana cream and lemon meringue), as well as the restaurants famous Cinnamon Rolls. But because the rolls are Travis Kelce’s favorite, Swift had a request. As Garrelts revealed:
Apparently Swift did surprise the patrons of the restaurant when, on a trip to the bathroom, she opted for the one in the main dining area and not the private room. But swift loves surprising her fans, like she did during the Eras tour with new surprise songs every night. What else do Taylor Swift fans have to look forward to? Well, we know that her tour will continue through 2024. We can expect new Taylor’s Version releases for her discography. And if the Chiefs keep progressing in the NFL playoffs, we can expect sweet reactions from Travis Kelce on the field when he looks up into the booth and sees his incredibly famous girlfriend. What’s better than that?
