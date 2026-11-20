Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Survivor episode "Wilder Than A Cat In A Bathtub." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Survivor's coin flip remains a controversial addition to the game, as fans debate the pros and cons of what it brings to the CBS series. I initially didn't have issues with what went down with Lewis Kelly in Season 51's flip, until I learned there was more than one flip involved.

Lewis spoke to Rob Has A Podcast about his exit and was asked if he'd pick water over fire if he flipped the coin again in a future season. The third juror revealed that he didn't have to think about the hypothetical, because he flipped the coin twice the night of his elimination. Hear the story below:

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Well, here's the thing. I did actually do it once [before the one shown] and it didn't land in the circle, and I hear 'fire.' And maybe I should've changed it. I didn't think about it, so, it's tough.

Lewis had to flip the coin twice, and the first time it landed on fire! Unfortunately, because it didn't land primarily in the circle placed on the ground, it was negated and he had to flip it again. Lewis didn't say how he felt about that, but I can say that as a Survivor fan, I'm pissed.

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I went back and watched Survivor, and Jeff Probst said that the contestant who correctly called the coin flip won immunity, an idol, and the grand prize went up another million. The only rule was that it had to land on what he called. At no point was it said the coin had to land on the mat, which wasn't even used for the shot of Lewis' coin flip.

Jeff's word is law on Survivor, and if he's allowed to push contestants to admit they like fire challenges on-camera, he should've honored the result of the initial coin flip. Obviously, they faked it for the camera that he took the flip a second time on camera. They should've stuck with his original flip result and just filmed until he recreated it in the way they wanted it shot.

To me, multiple flips for the coin feel sketchy. Sure, Lewis had a 50/50 shot both times, and one flip didn't impact the outcome of the other. At the same time, Lewis won the first flip and had it negated by something that wasn't part of the rules. Is it then fair that his odds of survival went back to 50% for a redo?

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Now, there's also a third option here in which the mat and all of that was explained to Lewis ahead of the flip, and maybe that's why he wasn't as bent out of shape as I am. I'll also admit he was one of my favorites, so I'm also sad about seeing him head to the jury before this season wraps up on the 2026 TV schedule.

Survivor's Open Era continues to be full of surprises, which certainly keeps both the contestants and viewers on their toes. I think the biggest disappointment with this coin flip is that the payoff was pushed to next season. Right now, all we have to fester on is disappointment, and the fact that someone threw away their chance to stay in the game on a coin flip. We'll see what happens next Wednesday, and how Lewis' exit will impact the group dynamic.