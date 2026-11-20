That Time Robert Pattinson’s The Odyssey Request Was Immediately Shot Down By Christopher Nolan
"...literally allergic to anything like that. "
We know Robert Pattinson is on Christopher Nolan’s “nice list” considering he’s cast the actor in two of his movies. (Did you know Pattinson even helped inspire Nolan to make Oppenheimer?) While the pair seem to have a great filmmaking partnership going, there was one time on the set of The Odyssey where Nolan totally rejected one choice Pattinson was hoping for on the spot.
Chris Nolan Wasn’t Having Robert Pattinson’s The Odyssey Request
Pattinson, of course, plays the very deplorable Antinous in The Odyssey. Before cameras started rolling, the actor reached out to the hair department to request a long wig for the part. As the movie’s hair department head Gloria Casny told it, when he called she just happened to be standing right next to Nolan. In her words:
That’s right. No conversation or negotiations, just “no”. Casny told the story during a news conference for The Odyssey in promotion of it becoming one of the latest 2026 movies that’s available to watch at home. The story led Matt Damon, who was the event’s moderator, to make this comment:
I can definitely see Pattinson’s vision for Antinous, but apparently one of Nolan’s rules is he doesn’t like to have actors wear any wigs or fake facial hair. Makes sense for the filmmaker who famously tries to do as much of his movies practically as possible.
There’s been a few other stories around Nolan and Pattinson that have also come out before. For example, he’s reportedly the only cast member who asked to read the script. Also, Mia Goth told a story about how one time on set Pattinson approached Nolan with a question while they were filming and Nolan simply responded with “That’s your department, mate”. Nolan has a different way of working than most, but that’s got to be one reason he’s considered one of our best living filmmakers.
Matt Damon Was Also Shot Down For A Similar Reason
Pattinson wasn’t the only actor on the set of The Odyssey that made a request to the hair department. As Matt Damon told USA Today during the same event, he had actually asked Nolan if he could have a fake beard to play Odysseus. Can you guess Nolan’s answer? Per Damon’s words:
Same reaction! How funny. Damon really did grow a magnificent beard though, so it all worked out. And, honestly Pattinson’s forward-swept bangs fit perfectly, too. You can appreciate the lack of wigs on The Odyssey by purchasing it for home viewing now.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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