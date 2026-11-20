We know Robert Pattinson is on Christopher Nolan’s “nice list” considering he’s cast the actor in two of his movies. (Did you know Pattinson even helped inspire Nolan to make Oppenheimer?) While the pair seem to have a great filmmaking partnership going, there was one time on the set of The Odyssey where Nolan totally rejected one choice Pattinson was hoping for on the spot.

Chris Nolan Wasn’t Having Robert Pattinson’s The Odyssey Request

Pattinson, of course, plays the very deplorable Antinous in The Odyssey. Before cameras started rolling, the actor reached out to the hair department to request a long wig for the part. As the movie’s hair department head Gloria Casny told it, when he called she just happened to be standing right next to Nolan. In her words:

I didn't even know how he got my number… The answer was no.

That’s right. No conversation or negotiations, just “no”. Casny told the story during a news conference for The Odyssey in promotion of it becoming one of the latest 2026 movies that’s available to watch at home. The story led Matt Damon, who was the event’s moderator, to make this comment:

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It's funny because he knows Chris and he’s worked with Chris… Chris is literally allergic to anything like that.

I can definitely see Pattinson’s vision for Antinous, but apparently one of Nolan’s rules is he doesn’t like to have actors wear any wigs or fake facial hair. Makes sense for the filmmaker who famously tries to do as much of his movies practically as possible.

There’s been a few other stories around Nolan and Pattinson that have also come out before. For example, he’s reportedly the only cast member who asked to read the script. Also, Mia Goth told a story about how one time on set Pattinson approached Nolan with a question while they were filming and Nolan simply responded with “That’s your department, mate”. Nolan has a different way of working than most, but that’s got to be one reason he’s considered one of our best living filmmakers.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Matt Damon Was Also Shot Down For A Similar Reason

Pattinson wasn’t the only actor on the set of The Odyssey that made a request to the hair department. As Matt Damon told USA Today during the same event, he had actually asked Nolan if he could have a fake beard to play Odysseus. Can you guess Nolan’s answer? Per Damon’s words:

He just looked at me like, 'No.’ He’s like, ‘Just grow your beard.’ He likes everything real. To be fair, given the amount of time spent in the ocean and water alone, the hand-laid beard would never have worked. Where you’re just out in the elements all the time, it just wouldn’t have made sense.

Same reaction! How funny. Damon really did grow a magnificent beard though, so it all worked out. And, honestly Pattinson’s forward-swept bangs fit perfectly, too. You can appreciate the lack of wigs on The Odyssey by purchasing it for home viewing now.