Spoilers ahead for The Traitors: New Blood Finale.

In just a few short years The Traitors has become one of my favorite shows on television. The Emmy-winning competition series just had its first season with non-celebrities called New Blood, which aired on NBC (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). While fans have criticism for New Blood as a whole, I thought the two-episode finale was a thrilling conclusion. And I can't stop thinking about how the losers reacted to the news at the final Fire of Truth ceremony. Let's break it all down.

I'm counting the days for the next celebrity-filled Traitors cast to get on my TV, but New Blood was a fun watch that really stuck the landing with its finale. At the Fire of Truth ceremony sweaty boy Victor and Traitor Katie were voted off, leaving just Wyatt, Abbey, and Shane in host Alan Cumming's castle. The latter was recruited via an ultimatum a few episodes ago, meaning he got to take home the full $246,300 prize pot.

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Wyatt and Abbey were completely blindsided by this, and clearly had whiplash from thinking they won the money to realize they'd bee duped. They both cried in response, reminding me of Cirie's win back in Season 1. But after asking some follow up questions, and seeing Shane's tear-filled reaction to cheating his friends, the two Faithful sucked it up, walked over to him and hugged the season's winner.

(Image credit: NBC)

While it took until the reunion for Andie to forgive Cirie back in Season 1, I was so impressed by the way that Abbey and Wyatt were able to put their hurt feelings aside and give Shane the support he needed in this emotional moment. I truly can't stop thinking about the two of them walking over to him from opposite sides of the Round Table, and embracing him as he cried.

The high emotions for New Blood make more sense than the celebrity seasons, as the prize pot is more a life-changing sum of money for civilians. So I would have understood if grudges were formed, especially by Abbey and Wyatt. As such, it's doubly impressive that wasn't the case, and they were able to support and forgive Shane.

This sentiment of sportsmanship continued during the final moments of The Traitors: New Blood's finale, where all five of the finalists celebrated Shane's victory with champagne and fireworks outside the castle. While fruit gate was previously my favorite episode, I've got to say that this finale took the cake.

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The Traitors: New Blood is streaming in its entirety on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Now we just have wait a few months until the next celebrity season premiers on the streaming service.