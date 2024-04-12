Kelly Clarkson's Been All About Body Positivity, But An Insider Says She's Struggled With Eating Early On In Her Career And Later During Her Divorce

From Kelly Clarkson’s victory on Season 1 of American Idol to where she is now with her popular NBC talk show, the singer/host always knows how to look so good! In 2018, Clarkson shared her stunning weight loss transformation after shedding 37 pounds. According to an insider, though, the body-positive talk show host allegedly struggled with eating early in her career and during her divorce.

Kelly Clarkson was only 20 years old when she became one of the most famous American Idol contestants after blowing audiences away during Season 1. But, the “Since U Been Gone” singer has dealt with tough times of her own over the years by being in an industry that places strong emphasis on physical appearances and filing for divorce from then-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020. An insider made claims to OK! Magazine that Clarkson’s weight struggles reflected those harsh moments much earlier in her career and intensified later during her divorce, explaining:

Kelly has had a terrible relationship with food and dieting in the past. [Clarkson] struggled with bulimia as a teen, starved herself to lose weight when her career began, and overindulged while depressed after her 2020 split from Brandon [Blackstock].

Back in 2017, the “Never Again” singer expressed how it felt to be really skinny saying it was a “dark” and “miserable” time for her. But, she said she felt like no one cared about her not liking herself when she was so skinny because “aesthetically you make sense.”

In the 2000s, Kelly Clarkson was a spokesperson for Jenny Craig where she famously lost 50 pounds. But in 2006, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and a thyroid condition that caused her to gain weight. While the former Voice coach has dealt with haters in regard to her weight gain, her body positivity helped her break her own negative self-talk and move past the haters.

When Kelly Clarkson revealed her weight loss transformation in 2023, there were rumors that the weight loss drug Ozempic was behind it. She fought back against those online rumors explaining she lost weight by walking in New York and listening to her doctor by incorporating more protein into her diet. The same insider reported to OK! Magazine that another motivation for losing weight was to be healthy for herself and her two young kids:

She wants to set a good example, to show them how to be healthy and take care of yourself. Kelly has never prioritized looks or weight for herself and doesn’t want that to be what her children focus on either.

Overall, it sounds like Kelly Clarkson is working really hard to maintain her healthy lifestyle.

With her drawn-out separation finalized in 2022 , sources say her feelings about her divorce now are more positive. Since transitioning from L.A. to New York, she's just focusing on being a good mom. Plus, I’m sure New Yorkers are giving her quite a confidence boost as Clarkson claims she’s “sexier" in the Big Apple!

An insider alleged that The Kelly Clarkson Show host had past struggles with eating during the start of her singing career that intensified during her divorce. With Season 5 of her talk show bringing her to a new location with a beautiful new look, this is a fresh start for her, and she truly seems to be thriving.