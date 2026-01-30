Andy Samberg’s Favorite NFL Team Isn’t In The Super Bowl, But Dropped An Enthusiastic F-Bomb In Response To Drake Maye
I love this response.
Super Bowl LX hasn't even started yet, and it might already be a landmark year for great commercials. We have Clydesdales nursing eagles back to health, Kendall Jenner betting against her exes, and even William Shatner for good measure. We also have Andy Samberg in a wildly fun ad for Hellman's, appearing as "Meal Diamond" to sing "Sweet Sandwich Time."
CinemaBlend had a chance to speak to Andy Samberg about his Super Bowl ad and also ask him about the big game in general. As it turns out, the actor's favorite team made it further than most, but ultimately fell short of the NFC championship. When I asked who he was pulling for, he said this:
I totally get what Andy Samberg is feeling. It's also worth noting we spoke just a few days after the 49ers lost to the Rams 42-26, so I can understand he's a little less enthused about the actual game. That said, obviously he was thrilled to be working with Hellman's on a mayonnaise ad and getting his commercial into the mix on one of television's biggest nights.
Samberg talked for a bit about the various teams that were, at the time we spoke, still in the running to be the Super Bowl LX competitors. I couldn't help but notice after running through the teams that he left one out of the conversation: the New England Patriots. When I mentioned that, he laughed and clarified his stance on one of the Super Bowl teams:
It truly has been a year for Drake Maye, who may not only be second youngest quarterback of all-time to reach the Super Bowl, but also win the regular-season MVP as well. It's quite an accomplishment worthy of an f-bomb, though I do understand the annoyance for the Patriots to return to the big game so soon after Tom Brady's historic run.
All that aside, the game, commercials and Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show have set the stage for what might be the most talked-about night on the 2026 TV schedule. That's what we all want anyway, Andy Samberg included.
While he did confirm to CinemaBlend that he didn't get a lifetime supply of mayonnaise for his Hellman's ad, he did get to dress up like peak Neil Diamond and make a hilarious Super Bowl commercial. The actor assured us he would be watching the big game, but had no definitive plans yet as to what he'd be doing. I know if I made a commercial I'd host a party just to show it off, but Andy Samberg's been on television a lot more than I have, so I can get him probably playing it a bit more lowkey.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Super Bowl LX airs on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 8th. I can't wait for the big game, all the fun commercials, and the halftime show that will leave us all talking. Can we just skip next week and get right to the game?
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.