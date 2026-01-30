Andy Samberg’s Favorite NFL Team Isn’t In The Super Bowl, But Dropped An Enthusiastic F-Bomb In Response To Drake Maye

Super Bowl LX hasn't even started yet, and it might already be a landmark year for great commercials. We have Clydesdales nursing eagles back to health, Kendall Jenner betting against her exes, and even William Shatner for good measure. We also have Andy Samberg in a wildly fun ad for Hellman's, appearing as "Meal Diamond" to sing "Sweet Sandwich Time."

CinemaBlend had a chance to speak to Andy Samberg about his Super Bowl ad and also ask him about the big game in general. As it turns out, the actor's favorite team made it further than most, but ultimately fell short of the NFC championship. When I asked who he was pulling for, he said this:

I am a 49ers fan because I grew up in Oakland and Berkeley, and the Raiders were in LA when I was a kid.: So I'm a Niners fan, and they've already lost, which I wasn't surprised by because they had so many injuries, but, it was still disappointing because I really feel like if they hadn't had those injuries, they really would have been right, right there...It'll be an entertaining game no matter who wins, but I'm not really pulling for anyone at this point.

I totally get what Andy Samberg is feeling. It's also worth noting we spoke just a few days after the 49ers lost to the Rams 42-26, so I can understand he's a little less enthused about the actual game. That said, obviously he was thrilled to be working with Hellman's on a mayonnaise ad and getting his commercial into the mix on one of television's biggest nights.

Samberg talked for a bit about the various teams that were, at the time we spoke, still in the running to be the Super Bowl LX competitors. I couldn't help but notice after running through the teams that he left one out of the conversation: the New England Patriots. When I mentioned that, he laughed and clarified his stance on one of the Super Bowl teams:

I mean, I fucks with Drake Maye. Not to use foul language, but I do think he's been revelatory. He's an insanely good player. And the fact that he's so young and in the MVP conversation is insane. I'm a West Coast guy, so I don't have the same level of disdain for the Patriots as I think a lot of East Coasters do who aren't from that area. But yeah, it's a little annoying [to see them back at the Super Bowl so soon] for sure.

It truly has been a year for Drake Maye, who may not only be second youngest quarterback of all-time to reach the Super Bowl, but also win the regular-season MVP as well. It's quite an accomplishment worthy of an f-bomb, though I do understand the annoyance for the Patriots to return to the big game so soon after Tom Brady's historic run.

More On The Super Bowl (Image credit: Apple Music) There's A Fun Rumor Running Around About Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, But I Fully Hope It Happens

All that aside, the game, commercials and Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show have set the stage for what might be the most talked-about night on the 2026 TV schedule. That's what we all want anyway, Andy Samberg included.

While he did confirm to CinemaBlend that he didn't get a lifetime supply of mayonnaise for his Hellman's ad, he did get to dress up like peak Neil Diamond and make a hilarious Super Bowl commercial. The actor assured us he would be watching the big game, but had no definitive plans yet as to what he'd be doing. I know if I made a commercial I'd host a party just to show it off, but Andy Samberg's been on television a lot more than I have, so I can get him probably playing it a bit more lowkey.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Super Bowl LX airs on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 8th. I can't wait for the big game, all the fun commercials, and the halftime show that will leave us all talking. Can we just skip next week and get right to the game?