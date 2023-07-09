Kendall And Kylie Jenner Did A Home Music Video For Taylor Swift's Better Than Revenge When It First Came Out That's Going Viral Again, And I Can't Look Away

This weekend, as Swifites like me bump the awaited Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) following its release, I really wasn’t expecting to tie the “wasn’t it easier in your lunchbox days?” lyrics to Kendall and Kylie Jenner . Amidst the album re-release, someone dug up an old home music video of the sisters from the Kardashian family lip-syncing to the popular track “Better Than Revenge,” and it’s a solid throwback I never knew existed.

Speak Now initially came out in the year 2010 when Kendall Jenner was 14 and Kylie was 13. At the time, the sisters linked up with a couple of friends and made a fun music video of “Better Than Revenge” that is honestly quite impressive, but yes, I imagine they’ll cringe if they know it’s gone viral again. Check out the viral TikTok , with two million views already:

This looks like the kind of fun girlfriend activity a group of young teens would spend their entire day working on, just because why not? I love that it exists on the internet. The comment section was living for it too. Here are some of the comments:

“Never let Kris erase this” @lolo5977

“the group hair flip took me out” @elizasbooks

“this is the most relatable thing I’ve seen from them lol” @becomethebell

“This was so normal of them” @ashanderson01

The throwback video certainly shows how many years have gone by since Speak Now first came out, because Kendall and Kylie look like babies. The entire video in all its glory has remained on the sisters' YouTube channel for the past twelve years, but it took something like Taylor Swift re-releasing the album for me and now you to witness it circa 2023.

There’s been some major buzz around “Better Than Revenge” as Swift releases Taylor’s Version because of one controversial lyric. In the original recording she sings “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress” when speaking of another woman. But in Taylor’s Version, she says “He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches.”

Of course the original lyrics remain in the Jenner sister’s video, but wouldn’t it be fun if they recreated it shot for shot today? I doubt it’ll happen, as they are each busy these days taking over the world between their high-profile careers and businesses and The Kardashians Season 3 , which is currently streaming its first seven episodes with a Hulu subscription .