Kevin Bacon Was Shouted Out In Sabrina Carpenter’s New Song, And The Video Of His Daughter Sosie Telling Him Is So Wholesome

Theoretically, every person in Hollywood can be traced back to Kevin Bacon in six degrees or less, proving just how impressively extensive the actor’s resume is (He’s even got a couple of credits on the 2024 movie calendar ). Now, however, Bacon can truly say he’s made it, after apparently being referred to in Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Taste.” Bacon’s daughter Sosie called him up to inform him of the feat, and I just love how wholesome the video of this father/daughter moment is.

Sosie Bacon — an actress in her own right — is clearly a fan of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet. That's because when she heard the lyrics to the song “Taste,” she was very excited to call up her dad to congratulate him on his persisting relevance in pop culture. Watch her and Kevins adorable conversation on Instagram:

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) A photo posted by on

The “Taste” lyrics don’t specifically say Kevin Bacon’s name, but you can see recognition immediately cross the iconic actor’s face when Sabrina Carpenter seems to reference the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" game by singing:

You're wonderin' why half his clothes went missin' / My body's where they're at / Now I'm gone, but you're still layin' / Next to me, one degree of separation.

Sosie Bacon was so thrilled for her dad, though she expressed some playful frustration for his lack of understanding the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” game after he laughed:

I guess me and Sabrina Carpenter are one degree of separation.

The actor also proved that no father is too famous to throw a good dad joke his daughter’s way, as he said of Sabrina Carpenter:

Well she clearly has… ‘Taste.’ See what I did?

That’s a real groaner, but I still love it.

It’s obvious that Kevin Bacon is close with his daughter Sosie — one of two children he shares with wife Kyra Sedgwick. He was in full “proud dad” mode in 2022 when she got her first starring role in the horror movie Smile, and their dynamic throughout the above phone call is so pure.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I love that at the beginning of the video, you can see that Sosie Bacon had dialed her “Dad daddy” about 10 times before the FaceTime call happened. Is that how long it takes Kevin Bacon to get camera-ready? Because can I just say he looked amazing.

As for becoming “big with the girlies,” as Sosie said, that’s not something her dad has probably ever had to worry about, since Kevin Bacon has been crushing it since his first major movie role in Animal House. However, the actor has taken on more villainous roles of late in films including MaXXXine and Beverly Hills Cop: Axle F. So it’s possible that’s how younger audiences know him, rather than the “Let’s dance!” shouter in Footloose.