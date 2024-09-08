Kevin Bacon Was Shouted Out In Sabrina Carpenter’s New Song, And The Video Of His Daughter Sosie Telling Him Is So Wholesome
Come for the heartwarming video, stay for the dad joke.
Theoretically, every person in Hollywood can be traced back to Kevin Bacon in six degrees or less, proving just how impressively extensive the actor’s resume is (He’s even got a couple of credits on the 2024 movie calendar). Now, however, Bacon can truly say he’s made it, after apparently being referred to in Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Taste.” Bacon’s daughter Sosie called him up to inform him of the feat, and I just love how wholesome the video of this father/daughter moment is.
Sosie Bacon — an actress in her own right — is clearly a fan of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet. That's because when she heard the lyrics to the song “Taste,” she was very excited to call up her dad to congratulate him on his persisting relevance in pop culture. Watch her and Kevins adorable conversation on Instagram:
A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon)
A photo posted by on
The “Taste” lyrics don’t specifically say Kevin Bacon’s name, but you can see recognition immediately cross the iconic actor’s face when Sabrina Carpenter seems to reference the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" game by singing:
Sosie Bacon was so thrilled for her dad, though she expressed some playful frustration for his lack of understanding the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” game after he laughed:
The actor also proved that no father is too famous to throw a good dad joke his daughter’s way, as he said of Sabrina Carpenter:
That’s a real groaner, but I still love it.
It’s obvious that Kevin Bacon is close with his daughter Sosie — one of two children he shares with wife Kyra Sedgwick. He was in full “proud dad” mode in 2022 when she got her first starring role in the horror movie Smile, and their dynamic throughout the above phone call is so pure.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I love that at the beginning of the video, you can see that Sosie Bacon had dialed her “Dad daddy” about 10 times before the FaceTime call happened. Is that how long it takes Kevin Bacon to get camera-ready? Because can I just say he looked amazing.
As for becoming “big with the girlies,” as Sosie said, that’s not something her dad has probably ever had to worry about, since Kevin Bacon has been crushing it since his first major movie role in Animal House. However, the actor has taken on more villainous roles of late in films including MaXXXine and Beverly Hills Cop: Axle F. So it’s possible that’s how younger audiences know him, rather than the “Let’s dance!” shouter in Footloose.
This was such a heartwarming look into Kevin Bacon’s relationship with his daughter, and maybe next Sosie can get his reaction to Sabrina Carpenter going goth with Jenna Ortega in the “Taste” music video.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.