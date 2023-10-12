Kevin Costner Revealed A Big Career Win As Yellowstone Fans Wait For Season 5 Updates

We know Kevin Costner as an actor and director, however, he’s also a musician. So, as he keeps working on his two Horizon movies, and the wait for the second half of Yellowstone’s fifth season continues, he’s had a big career win because of his band.

The actor behind John Dutton fronts the band Kevin Costner & Modern West, and the rock country group announced that they’d be playing shows on October 18 and 19 at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson, Wyoming. The bar announced on Instagram that both nights sold out in 14 minutes, and they thanked fans for the “overwhelming response.” The actor also took to his and the band’s IG to celebrate the news, posting:

(Image credit: Kevin Costner's Instagram)

Overall, the demand was clearly high for this event, and fans of the Dances with Wolves filmmaker and his band can’t wait to see them live.

Kevin Costner & Modern West have been together since 2007. In 2010 they released their first albums – Untold Truths and Turn it On. Since then, they’ve dropped projects including the 2012 album Famous for Killing Each Other: Music from and Inspired by Hatfields and McCoys, which was for the miniseries about the two families Costner starred in. Then, in 2020 they made the album Tales from Yellowstone. Considering how popular the actor has been for decades, and the sustained success of Taylor Sheridan’s modern Western, it makes sense that the band’s two shows sold out in a matter of minutes.

This news is all fine and dandy, and super exciting for both Kevin Costner and his music career. However, there are still lots of questions revolving around his acting career and future on Yellowstone. The alleged tension surrounding Season 5B has been going on for months now. It started in early 2023 when reports came out that there was drama between Costner and the show over his filming schedule. Then, this spring, it was reported that the actor would be allegedly leaving after Season 5 . Then more claims came out a month ago about a phone call between the actor and Sheridan regarding his future on the show that reportedly made matters worse.

The second half of Yellowstone’s fifth season was supposed to premiere on the 2023 movie schedule . However, because of the WGA strike (which is now over) and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, production can’t go on. Plus, this drama between Kevin Costner and the show has seemingly made things even more complex.

Outside of Yellowstone though, Kevin Costner is working on his movies Horizon, which are both scheduled to drop on the 2024 movie schedule , along with his music. While the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 is still in the works, and Costner’s relationship with the show seems rocky, it’s clear that he is finding success through other projects.