Khloé Kardashian Goes Full Bon Jovi In Brand New Thirst Trap: ’Slippery When Wet’

An angels’ smile is what Khloé K. sells – or at least a throwback to the era when big hair and “You Give Love A Bad Name” were all the rage. The youngest of the three daughters of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian has been no stranger to thirst traps in recent months, particularly as she moved on from yet another Tristan Thompson scandal. However this time, she invoked Slippery When Wet-era Bon Jovi and it's a mood.

In her latest Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian is giving love a bad name, rocking out some curly hair and a svelte brown body suit that really gives new meaning to the photo's caption. In the post, she’s modeling in front of a vehicle and in one, a full license plate number can be seen. More on that below.

Due to the license plate, Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian cracked a joke after the post went viral, noting: “stalks license plate number.” Although my favorite comment, given one of the images confirms Khloé Kardashian is clearly posing next to a Toyota, came from actress Khadijah Haqq McCray, who joked, “ TOYOTA wasn’t ready.”

The Khloé Kardashian Slippery When Wet post did go up on Jon Bon Jovi’s 60th birthday, which just so happened to fall on March 2, but I don’t know if this was chance or trolling or her just having some fun with the her “wet” bodysuit and the famous “wet” album. Given Khloé has admitted to not posting her stuff right away, you have to guess the timing is meaningful, but it would be great if it were a perfectly-timed coincidence.

In the past, Jon Bon Jovi has not been particularly pro-Kardashian, joining the likes of some other famous names who are not fans. While he hasn’t outright talked smack about Khloé Kardashian, he has had some not-so-nice things to say about reality TV and the Kardashian clan as a whole. As recently as 2018, Bon Jovi made some comments about Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape and the whole reality TV climate that did not paint a particularly positive pictures. He told The Sunday Project :

I think it’s horrific that we live in that world and I can tell you I’ve never given 60 seconds of my life, ever, to one of those Housewives of Blah Blah and Kardashians. I don’t know their names, I’ve never watched 60 seconds of the show, it’s not for me. …What’s gonna be in your autobiography? ‘I made a porno and guess what, I got famous.’ Fuck, sorry, I’ll pass. Go and write a book, paint a painting, act, study, sing, play, write.

Whoa, that’s a loaded gun. I mean I don’t have an opinion about the reality TV aspect side of the Kardashians or their upcoming deal with Hulu, but no one is going to be able to convince me this thirst trap -- or really most thirst traps -- are not art. Kim Kardashian's had a dress-defying thirst trap recently, for example. Art? Here, Khloé's managing to casually troll a critic on their own birthday and look good doing it. How very modern.